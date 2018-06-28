Enjoying the natural beauty, Adventuring on Ayers Creek

When you think of Ocean City, what comes to mind? It’s more than likely that your first thoughts are of the Boardwalk, the nightlife and dining and, of course, the beautiful beach. But what you might not think of — aside from how beautiful the beach and the Atlantic Ocean are on a sunny summer morning, because we all know that — is what natural beauties await you in the creeks, the wetlands and the general landscapes around Ocean City.

There’s no better place to take in such beauty than on Ayers Creek, just under seven miles south of Ocean City in Berlin, Md. On Ayers Creek you’ll find Ayers Creek Adventures, billed as OC’s premiere paddlesport and kayak outfitter, which offers everything under the sun and on the water from group kayaking expeditions to SUP to Floyo (that’s stand-up paddleboarding but with yoga. For those who aren’t afraid of losing their balance and getting a little wet).

The best way to marvel at mother nature and appreciate the abundant wildlife that Delmarva has to offer is through one of Ayers Creek’s many Eco Tours: Explore the salt marshes. Trek through the forested wetlands. Paddle out at sunset, wake up early for the sunrise paddle or wait til darkness hits and go out on a full moon paddle, followed by a bonfire complete with wine, cheese and desserts. Because you didn’t think you could possibly enjoy the scenic views of the Eastern Shore any more until there was wine involved.

The following are some photos that owner Suzy Taylor has taken during her many Ayers Creek adventures. It’s the next best thing to actually being there on the creek… Though once you’re there, the photos don’t even compare.