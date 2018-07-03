Reminder: Pay By Plate Parking Enforced at Inlet Parking Lot, Streets & Municipal Lots

Ocean City, Maryland – (July 2, 2018): As our summer season swings in to high gear, the Town of Ocean City is reminding our visitors that paid parking throughout the resort town is being enforced. More specifically, the town’s Pay By Plate system in the Inlet Parking Lot is automated and camera enforced.

For visitors who exceed their stay in the Inlet Lot by 30 minutes more than the time purchased at the meter or through the Park Mobile app, a bill will be sent in the mail for the additional time plus a $25 processing fee. Visitors can avoid the fee by simply paying for the time you were parked in the Inlet Lot at a kiosk or with the park mobile app upon entering the lot.

Further, if visitors stay longer than the original payment, simply add time at any kiosk or through the park mobile app before you leave. As long as the payment is made BEFORE leaving the Inlet Lot, visitors WILL NOT receive a bill.

Finally, it should be known that the $25 processing fee is to cover the cost to the Town to review plate photographs at entry and exit areas, research plates through the MVA and prepare, and mail the parking invoice. For more information, visit:https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/

Download the Park Mobile App at: https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/public-works/inlet-parking-lot/