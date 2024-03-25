Easter 2024 in Ocean City Md

Easter in Ocean City, Maryland sounds like an egg-ceptional way to celebrate! From witnessing stunning sunrises and sunsets over the ocean and bay, to leisurely walks along the beach and Boardwalk, there’s plenty of natural beauty to enjoy. Plus, Northside Park offers a tranquil escape for families looking to explore nature and have some fun.

And with Easter Sunday falling on March 31st, there’s a whole host of events and activities lined up for everyone to enjoy. Whether it’s Easter egg hunts, special brunches, or festive celebrations, Ocean City has something for the whole family to enjoy. So get ready to hop into the Easter spirit and make memories that will last a lifetime in our charming coastal town!

If you’re looking for a way to entertain your little bunnies, the Easter Kids Fun Fair is the place to be! It takes place at the Ocean City Convention Center on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. There will be continuous activities, contests, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, Juggling Shows, Limbo Contests, Hula Hoops, Musical Chairs…and more!

The Art & Craft Show at the Convention Center will have artists and crafters displaying unique and creative gifts for you and your home, including lawn and garden decor…and more! And finally at the Convention Center, the Home and Condo Show will feature the newest products and services for your home that you won’t want to miss.

Friday, March 29th and Saturday, March 30th: 10:00am – 5:00pm

$5.00 Adults, $4 Seniors (60+) $4.00 students (4-18) $2.00 Military, Police, Fire (with ID) FREE Admission for children 3 and under. You can buy tickets here.

Hop into Easter weekend at Trimper Rides of Ocean City! Bring your kids to the annual egg-stravaganza on March 30th and 31st at Trimpers. The park will open at 12pm both days, and the Easter egg hunts start 12.30pm with a FREE Picture with the Easter Bunny at 1.30pm both days. There’s a FREE Easter Egg Roll Contest at 3pm on Friday, and Saturday there will be a FREE Easter Bunny Dance at 3pm, with more Easter Bunny pictures will be taken at 3:30pm on both days. Check it out here.

Enjoy the rides and meet the the Easter Bunny at Jolly Roger at the Pier for a FREE picture. The Easter Bunny will be at Jolly Roger at the Pier on Friday, March 29th 2pm-4pm, Saturday, March 30th 1pm-3pm and Sunday March 31st, from 1pm-3pm. Find the full list of opening hours for Jolly Roger parks here.

Get ready for some egg-citing fun at Trapped Rooms! It’s that time of the year again when they hide eggs filled with surprises throughout their rooms for you to find! Join them for three days of family-friendly festivities from March 29th through March 31st at their 118th Street location. Bring your little ones and let the Easter adventure begin! Hunt for colorful eggs, enjoy sweet treats, and participate in a raffle to win great prizes!

OCMD Restaurants, which includes Captain’s Table, Marlin Moon, 32 Palm, Coral Reef and Harrison Harborwatch, have Easter Buffets at all their restaurants on Easter Sunday. They will celebrate in style with a variety of delicious dining options from platters to buffets, and their restaurants are pulling out all the stops with enticing menus tailored to satisfy every taste. You can take a look at all the Easter Menus here.

Captain’s Table

Indulge in your Easter favorites with Coral Reef’s delicious platters. Whether you’re craving the savory sweetness of Honey Glazed Ham, the decadence of Handcarved Prime Rib, or the classic taste of Roasted Turkey Breast, they’ve got your covered! Each platter comes with delicious sides and desserts like minestrone soup, garlic redskin mashed potatoes, peach cobbler, and so much more!

Platters are $49 and available from 11am to 4pm (or until sold out). To make reservations, call (410) 289-2612 or visit coralreefrestaurant.com!

Let the Carousel Hotel, on 118th Street, celebrate Easter with you. Receive an Easter basket for each child when you book the room special. Each basket comes stuffed with a sand castle bucket and shovel, plushie, bunny ear headband, Easter themed toys and assorted treats. PACKAGE STARTS AT $119.

Already in town that weekend? Come to the Carousel for their delicious brunch buffet and Bloody Mary bar available in the oceanfront restaurant. All are welcome, and you can view their menu here!

Create special memories with the whole family at Fenwick Inn this Easter! Book the Easter special to have an Easter basket, stuffed with festive toys and treats, provided at check-in for just $15 per child! Each basket has a chance to receive an additional JUMBO-SIZE prize. (minimum 5 winners will be selected).

In addition, you can enjoy a free shuttle ride to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center for the Easter Fair on March 29th & 30th! Book direct here or call 800-641-0011.

Dine on the Waterfront this Easter Sunday at Harpoon Hannas.

Join Crawl Street Tavern for special breakfast and brunch delights all weekend long, paired perfectly with bottomless mimosas!

Spain

Discover an enchanting rooftop dining experience this Easter Sunday at Spain Wine Bar.

Brunch & Dinner – Spain’s bottomless or a la carte brunch will be served 11 am – 3 pm

Dinner service begins 4pm

Sharing togetherness and culinary bliss at Spain Wine Bar

Come to downtown Berlin for their Spring Celebration on Saturday, March 30th from 10am-2pm. There will be themed carnival games and crafts, Lollypop the Clown, face painting, egg hunt, Scales-n-Tails and food! The Easter Bonnet Parade starts at 10am on Main Street, and the Easter Egg Hunt will be on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum starting at 11.30m. This event is free to attend!

Bunny Brunch at the Berlin Fire Company from 8:30-11:00

at the from The Easter Bonnet Parade begins the festivities at 10:00am

begins the festivities at Berlin’s Best Egg Hunt starts at 11:30 sharp at the Calvin B Taylor House at Baker St. & Main St.

starts at at the at Baker St. & Main St. Featuring Lolipop the Clown , Shake it up Jam! and Scales & Tales

, and The Second Annual Midway on Main Street with games and prizes for everyone!

with games and prizes for everyone! Vendors, Music, Food & Games.