Easter 2023 in Ocean City Md

By Anne Neely

Easter in Ocean City Md, what could be better? Easter is Sunday, April 9th, so get ready to hop into some egg-citing Easter events in Ocean City! Our resort is overflowing with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Easter Art & Craft Show and Kids Fun Fair 

If you’re looking for a way to entertain your little bunnies, the Easter Kids Fun Fair is the place to be! It takes place at the Ocean City Convention Center on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. There will be continuous activities, contests, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, Juggling Shows, Limbo Contests, Hula Hoops, Musical Chairs…and more!

The Art & Craft Show at the Convention Center will have artists and crafters displaying unique and creative gifts for you and your home, including lawn and garden decor…and more! 

Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th: 10:00am – 5:00pm 

$5.00 Adults, $4 Seniors (60+) $4.00 students (4-18) $2.00 Military, Police, Fire (with ID) FREE Admission for children 3 and under. You can buy tickets here.

Easter at Trimper Rides

Hop into Easter weekend at Trimper Rides of Ocean City! Bring your kids to the annual egg-stravanza on April 8th and 9th at Trimpers. The park will open at 12pm both days, and the Easter egg hunts start 12.30pm with a FREE Picture with the Easter Bunny at 1.30pm both days. There’s a FREE Easter Egg Roll Contest at 3pm on Friday, and Saturday there will be a FREE Easter Bunny Dance at 3pm, with more Easter Bunny pictures will be taken at 3:30pm on both days.  

April is also Customer Appreciation month so passes are $25 per person during the month of April! Check it out here.

Trimper's Easter
Jolly Roger Amusement Parks Open Easter Weekend

Enjoy the rides and meet the the Easter Bunny at Jolly Roger at the Pier. The Easter Bunny will be at Jolly Roger at the Pier on Friday, April 7th 2pm-6pm, Saturday, April 8th 12pm-2pm and Sunday April 9th, from 12pm-2pm. Jolly Roger’s Easter Sale continues until April 6th.  Get 25% off Park Passes, now through April 6th here, and find the full list of opening hours for Jolly Roger parks here

Easter Brunch at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort

The Princess Royale Oceanfront Resort has Easter Brunch available to guests and the general public on Easter Sunday from 9am–1pm. The menu includes omelets made to order, and a carving station which has slow roasted Virigina Baked Ham and Chef’s Top Round of beef! Following your brunch, join in the Easter Egg hunt with the famous Princess Royale Easter Bunny! Make a whole weekend of it and stay at this great oceanfront hotel with its huge indoor pool where the mermaids will be hanging out on Saturday April 8th! Call the hotel on 800-476-9253 or go click here to make your reservations. 

Princess-Royale-Pool

Captains Table

You’re the Captain now. Take the ship’s helm and fix yourself a plate from their Easter Buffet, serving from 2-7pm, and featuring appetizers, sides, entrees, as well as a carving station and dessert station. Adults $49, Children 6-12 $18, and kids under 5 eat free! Visit Captain’s Table year-round for seafood, steaks, lobster specials, and martinis. Open for breakfast and dinner every day, and serving smiles for Happy Hour daily from 4-6pm. The full Easter menu can be found here.

32 PALM

What’s Easter Sunday without a feast? Serving an appetizing buffet from 11am to 3pm, featuring an omelet station, carving station, and more! 32 Palm’s inviting decor fuses the perfect atmosphere with Eastern shore favorites for an exceptional dining experience you’ll talk about for weeks to come. Easter Buffet: Adults $59, Children 6-12 $25, and kids under 5 eat free! Routinely updates menus with the highest quality local ingredients for fresh seafood any time of the year. Don’t miss out on Happy Hour, every day from 3-6pm. Here’s 32 Palm’s Easter menu.

32-Palm Restaurant

Shenanigans

Shenanigan’s on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street will be opening Thursday, April 6th for the Easter weekend and will be open weekends through May featuring their Spring menu and weekly specials.

Shenanigans

Harrison’s Harborwatch

It’s Easter Sunday, go ‘head and put all your eggs in one basket. We’re serving an Easter Buffet from 11am to 4pm, featuring soups, prime rib, seafood, and desserts. Adults $39.99, Children 6-12 $17.95, and kids under 5 eat free! Open all through April, Thursday-Monday, with Happy Hour Thursdays and Sundays featuring $8 appetizers, $5 crushes, $5 house wines and $4 bottled beers. Here’s the full Easter menu.

Marlin Moon

Don’t worry, be hoppy this Easter at Marlin Moon! From 11am-5pm, enjoy an Easter Buffet featuring carved meats, seafood, hot and cold stations, assorted artisanal breads, and desserts! Easter Buffet: Adults $49, Children 6-12 $18, and kids under 5 eat free! Winner of the Maryland People’s Choice Award, Marlin Moon offers a great selection of entrees, small plates, appetizers, and creatively crafted cocktails year-round. Enjoy Happy Hour Monday-Saturday 3-6pm, and Sunday 1pm-6pm featuring $10 appetizers, drink specials, and specialty oysters. Check out their Easter Menu here.

Marlin Moon Restaurant

Coral Reef

Join the Coral Reef at the Holiday Inn & Suites on 17th St for a special evening on Easter Sunday from 4pm to close, featuring a full dining menu of shareable, soups, salads, entrees, and desserts! Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner year-round, Sunday-Thursday 11:30-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11:30-10pm, with $10 eats and Happy Hour drink specials every day from 3-6pm. Check out their full menu here.

Coral Reef Restaurant at the Holiday Inn

Berlin Spring Celebration

Come to downtown Berlin for their Spring Celebration on Saturday, April 8th from 10am-5pm. There will be themed carnival games and crafts, Lollypop the Clown, face painting, egg hunt, Scales-n-Tails and food! The Easter Bonnet Parade starts at 10am on Main Street, and the Easter Egg Hunt will be on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum starting at 11.30m. This event is free to attend!

  • Bunny Brunch at the Berlin Fire Company from 8:30-11:00am
  • The Easter Bonnet Parade begins the festivities at 10:00am
  • Berlin’s Best Egg Hunt starts at 11:30 sharp at the Calvin B Taylor House at Baker St. & Main St.
  • Featuring Lolipop the Clown, Shake it up Jam! and Scales & Tales
  • the First Annual Midway on Main Street with games and prizes for everyone!
  • Vendors, Music, Food & Games – Berlin has it all!

Pancake Breakfast with Easter Bunny tickets available here.

Berlin Spring Celebration

With lots of egg-citing events and activities, Ocean City, MD is the perfect destination for an egg-ceptional Easter weekend!

Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

