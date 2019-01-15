Dough Roller offers free meals to furloughed government employees and Coast Guard

The Dough Roller announced via Facebook on Monday, Jan. 14, that they would offer a free meal to members of the Coast Guard and furloughed federal government employees as long as the government shutdown continues.

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military to be furloughed during the government shutdown. Approximately 42,000 Coast Guard members have been working without pay since the shutdown began on Dec. 22, and missed their first paychecks on Monday. Additionally, approximately 800,000 federal employees have been affected by the shutdown, and government contractors have been impacted as well.

“For every week of the government shutdown,” the Dough Roller said, “Coast Guard and Govt. furloughed workers are not being paid, The Dough Roller will give a FREE meal to those employees. All must present a valid Government employee ID to redeem the offer.”

At the restaurant’s 41st and 69th Street locations, eligible government workers can receive a Little Roller (two buttermilk pancakes, one egg and a breakfast meat), a Big Roller (three buttermilk pancakes, two eggs and a breakfast meat), a personal one-topping pizza or a medium one-topping pizza, for dine-in or carry-out.

Individuals are advised to message the restaurant on Facebook with any questions.