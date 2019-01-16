4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near the Coast of Ocean City

On Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.7-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland at 6:30 p.m. 

The earthquake was reported about 136 miles off the coast at a depth of about 6.2 miles. 

USGS said the location was 37.240°N, 73.007°W.

The Town of Ocean City reported on Facebook that while we’ve seen no effects from the earthquake here, the Emergency Services Department will be monitoring the situation as needed. 

