Blue Angels visit Ocean City this week in preparation for 2019 Air Show

Ocean City — While it won’t be until June that the full Blue Angels squadron flies over Ocean City for the 2019 Air Show, two officers with the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team will be in Ocean City this week for a brief flyover.

Weather permitting, Lieutenant Cary Rickoff and Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick will fly into NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in a Blue Angels F/A-18. They’ll then meet with officials from the OC Air Show and the Town of Ocean City, in addition to other support agencies that help host the team every year.

Before landing, the duo is expected to fly over the beach to survey the area in preparation for the upcoming Ocean City Air Show, which will take place June 15 – 16, 2019.