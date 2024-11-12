Crawl Street Tavern Kicks Off Holiday Season with Three Community-Focused Fundraisers

Ocean City, MD (Nov 11,2024) –

Crawl Street Tavern , located in Downtown Ocean City at 19 Wicomico Street, is excited to announce a series of events supporting local charities this holiday season. Bringing together live music, delicious food, and seasonal fun, Crawl Street Tavern invites everyone to join the festivities for a good cause. Mark your calendars and join us for these upcoming events:

The Big 5F Race – A Fun Walk for the Special Olympics

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Time: 3:00 – 7:00 PM

Kick off the holiday season with a laugh and a little leg stretch at the Big 5F Race, a quirky five-foot “fun walk” benefiting the Special Olympics! Only walk 5 feet to raise funds and then come inside for more fun. With a $20 entry fee, participants are encouraged to gather pledges to support their race, with prizes awarded to the top fundraisers:

Most Sponsors

Highest Total Pledges

Single Highest Pledge

For Participants 21 & over entry comes with two drink tickets for Crawl Daddy Lite. All entrants can enjoy a FREE Munchies Bar, and access to live entertainment by Fuzzbox Piranha. Plus, participants can dive into a lively raffle and silent auction featuring an array of exciting items from local businesses.

https://crawlstreet.com/wp- content/uploads/2024/10/BIG-F- 5-Pledge-Sheet.jpg . Pledge forms can be found at

https://crawlstreet.com/ event/big-5f-race/ All information can be found at

Warm Hearts Winter Bash – A Family Celebration for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 3:00 – 7:00 PM

Celebrate the holiday season with family-friendly activities for all ages at the Warm Hearts Winter Bash. Featuring a Children’s Gingerbread House Competition for kids ages 6-17, this event encourages participants to get creative and showcase their holiday spirit. The winner will receive a 2025 Summer Season Pass to Trimper Rides! Families can also enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and holiday cookies, alongside the sounds by DJ Magellan. A raffle and silent auction will add to the festive atmosphere, with proceeds benefiting the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Children of ACSGWC will showcase their art for purchase! Shop for the perfect gift or join in holiday cheer after the Christmas Parade.

https://crawlstreet.com/event/ warm-hearts-winter-bash/ All information can be found at

Santacon – A Festive Fundraiser for Kenille’s Cupboard Pet Pantry

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time: Open to close

Join Ocean City’s very own Santacon celebration at Crawl Street Tavern, benefiting Kenille’s Cupboard Pet Pantry. Don your best Santa garb, grab some friends, and enjoy a jolly time of music, holiday cheer, and a welcoming atmosphere that supports pets and families in need. Donations for Kenille’s Cupboard will be accepted throughout the event.

Supporting Community Causes Through Celebration

Crawl Street Tavern is committed to making a difference in our community, one celebration at a time. Each of these events promises an opportunity to give back while enjoying live music, delicious food, and holiday festivities.

For details on how to participate, donate, or learn more about these events, please visit crawlstreet.com or reach out to contact@crawlstreet.com

Join us this holiday season to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, one joyful event at a time and contact Wendy at Crawl Street Tavern if your organization wants to fundraise.

About Crawl Street Tavern

Crawl Street Tavern is a Maryland restaurant and bar enjoyed by locals and vacationers alike. In the heart of downtown Ocean City, just steps from the boardwalk, patrons come for the crabcake and stay for the cold beer and intimate entertainment venue. Owners are Wendy and Tony DiBuo.