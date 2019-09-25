Come Out to OC to Close Up!

As we all take a collective sigh of woe, for summer ending, let’s remember that the sky is always blue above the clouds. Our great businesses know how much you will miss them and the summer rays. In turn, they have appreciated your patronage and loyalty to come back each year. To show their appreciation, many will be having Closing parties to celebrate another great summer in Ocean City, Maryland.

Some of you take your summer vacation as soon as Memorial Day Weekend commences, grabbing summer, and hugging it like your great aunt did to you at every family reunion. While others wait until August to get away, so they can save the best for last. (You know, like when you eat all the other color skittles first before eating the red ones.) No matter where you lie on the spectrum, nab these last summer soirées! You deserve it! Treat yo’self! Besides your car carpets need one last coating of sand before their Fall detailing anyway.

Run a tab, line up some shots, & cheer to summer nights past & future!

Here is the list:

Aloft Hotel – Sept 26 – Sunset Splash Pool Party w/ DJ wax

Seacrets – Sept 28 – Beach Closing Party

Rip Tide Pool Bar – Sept 30 – Closing Party

Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar – Oct 6 – Closing Party