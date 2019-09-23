This week in OC Sept 23-29
Weather knew exactly how to act; cooler temps last week for OC Bikefest and just the right amount of warm days and nights for allof Sunfest. The 45th Anniversary of Sunfest finished up yesterday, and it was a success! We hope you got to participate, if not, we covered the event for you and have great pics!
The performances rocked the house! Many more memories were made with friends and family! We are exited for what next year will bring!
Sunfest may be a way to say “So long” to summer, but Ocean City isn’t finished yet!
