Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

By Ann

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday

8-12’ waves expected

Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.

Rain will begin Sunday afternoon, bringing a potential of 1-4 inches over the next two days. Wind gusts of 50 mph and repeated flooding during tidal cycles will also occur in low lying areas over the next few days.

Waves battering Ocean City

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services personnel is closely monitoring the storm.  Citizens are encouraged to Know Your Zone and Division and be prepared for any impact the storm may have on Ocean City. To get the most updated information, residents and visitors can sign up for e-news alerts by visiting: http://oceancitymd.gov/enews.  In addition, information will be posted on the following sites:

 

For more information regarding storm preparedness, please visit: http://www.ready.gov/hurricanes

 

###

Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

