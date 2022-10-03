Coastal Storm Flooding, High Waves and Wind Through Tuesday

High Winds and Significant Coastal Flooding Expected Through Tuesday

Ocean City, Maryland – (October 2, 2022): The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a Coastal Flood Warning as remnants of Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring widespread rain and increasing, gusty winds through Tuesday.

Rain will begin Sunday afternoon, bringing a potential of 1-4 inches over the next two days. Wind gusts of 50 mph and repeated flooding during tidal cycles will also occur in low lying areas over the next few days.

The Town of Ocean City’s Emergency Services personnel is closely monitoring the storm. Citizens are encouraged to Know Your Zone and Division and be prepared for any impact the storm may have on Ocean City. To get the most updated information, residents and visitors can sign up for e-news alerts by visiting: http://oceancitymd. gov/enews . In addition, information will be posted on the following sites:

Town of Ocean City website: www.oceancitymd.gov/ knowyourzone

FM Advisory Radio Station – 99.5

Town of Ocean City Access Channels 4 & 15

For more information regarding storm preparedness, please visit: http://www.ready.gov/ hurricanes .

