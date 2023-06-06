Celebrate Father’s Day in Ocean City, Maryland!

What better way to spend Father’s Day than in Ocean City Md? Whether Dad enjoys a good meal, a craft beer, some fun on the water, or relaxing on the beach, our resort has whatever he desires. Here are some ideas for a great Father’s Day in Ocean City!

A Full Stomach!

A great way to start Father’s Day is to take him to breakfast, and one of our favorite breakfast spots is Harpoon Hannas in North Ocean City (well, just over the state line really, but who’s checking?) You can even arrive by boat! Make sure you try their muffins, pastries and apple turnovers! Midtown, you’ll find it’s not just pizza at the Dough Roller on 41st, they also do a great breakfast with pancakes, omelets, French toast, and creamed chip beef among the favorites. Reef 118 Oceanfront Restaurant at the Carousel Hotel on 118th St. have breakfast daily from 7am – 11am and along with their breakfast menu, have a Carousel Breakfast Buffet for just $21. Jay’s Café & Trading Co.on 23rd Street has great coffee and breakfast sandwiches for sit in or to go.

Take lunch to the beach with a huge sub from Anthony’s Liquor if you are downtown, or Billy’s Sub Shop if you are up town. That should fill Dad up for a few hours!

Dinner depends on what dad likes best: does he like to get stuck into a pile of crabs surrounded by family of all ages and lively conversation, or does he prefer a good glass of wine and some fine dining? No matter what, Ocean City will have something to suit him. Try the Shrimp Boat in West Ocean City for crabs and other great fresh, local seafood. The Captain’s Table is a great place for South African lobster tail, whole lobsters, certified Angus Beef® steaks and fine cocktails, Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar offers great Eastern Shore fare with a unique, eclectic flair, specialty drinks and sunsets, and Seacrets has live music and DJ’s to go with cool drinks and spectacular views. Along with sushi, Blue Fish on 94th St has Chinese and Thai dishes to spice things up. Dinner at the Angler Restaurant and Bar downtown on Talbot Street is always a pleasure, and you can take advantage of their $6 after dinner cruise (with a $15 Food Purchase) the whole family can enjoy. Take a look at other restaurants Ocean City has to offer here.

Some fun on the Water!

Does dad love excitement? Then treat him to some fun on the water. Have him take all his family out on a Pontoon Boat for the day, where he can show off his boat driving skills, as well as his ability to fish, swim and relax, or for something even more exciting, take him out for a family jet ski day! Two of our favorite watersport rental companies are Odyssea Watersports on 52nd Street, and Bayside Boat Rentals on 54th Street. Both rent pontoon boats and jet skis.

Four!

Everyone loves a game of Mini Golf, and kids of all ages can challenge dad to see who gets the most wholes in one. There are many mini golf courses throughout Ocean City, but try Baja Mini Golf in West Ocean City, Jolly Roger’s Treasure Golf on 29th Street or Embers Golf on 24th Street for something a little different.

You Should have seen the one that got away…

Does dad love to fish? How about booking him a trip out on the Angler Boat? The Angler offers daily deep sea fishing trips on their 65 foot fiberglass boat, and the trip comes with rod, reel and bait so he doesn’t have to bring a thing! Catches include sea bass, cod, trout and other varieties. There are 3, 8 and 10 hour fishing trips, and kids are welcome.

If fishing from dry land is more dad’s style, check out all the fishing piers in Ocean City here.

Relax with the Wild Life

Maybe a quiet relaxing day on Assateague Island is what dad really needs this year. Just 8 miles south of Ocean City, Assateague Island National Seashore is a 37 mile long gem in the national and state park systems. Spend the day on the near deserted beach, and perhaps spot a wild pony, or birds chasing the waves in search of clams and crabs exposed by the waves, or a brown pelican skimming the surface of the Atlantic. Large schools of fish can often be seen offshore and dolphins play just outside the breakers.

Along for the Ride

Keep dad and the kids happy with a trip to the amusements. Whether he’s a daredevil and will ride the roller coasters, prefers something just a little tamer like the bumper cars, or perhaps skee ball is all he needs to put a smile on his face, both Trimper Rides and Jolly Roger will deliver. A happy dad and kids equals a happy family.

Whatever you decide to do for Father’s Day this year, we hope you get to spend it in Ocean City, and give dad the day he deserves. We’d like to wish all the dad’s, and those who do the job of being a great dad without the official title, a Happy Father’s Day!