Ocean City Summer Camps for Kids

Looking for something to entertain your kids over the summer? Ocean City Recreation and Parks offer a variety of youth camps throughout the summer. There are full day, half day, and hourly options depending on the activity. Some camps include soccer, skateboard, paddle boarding, and baseball. Other camps offered are volleyball, tennis, fishing, and beach patrol. Give your kids the opportunity to meet new friends, become more independent, and most importantly- give yourself some time to rest and relax as well. For more information on dates, times, and ages, visit here.