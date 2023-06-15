74.9 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Summer Camps for Kids

By Katie Ruskey

Looking for something to entertain your kids over the summer? Ocean City Recreation and Parks offer a variety of youth camps throughout the summer. There are full day, half day, and hourly options depending on the activity. Some camps include soccer, skateboard, paddle boarding, and baseball. Other camps offered are volleyball, tennis, fishing, and beach patrol. Give your kids the opportunity to meet new friends, become more independent, and most importantly- give yourself some time to rest and relax as well. For more information on dates, times, and ages, visit here.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

