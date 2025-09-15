Get ready, beer lovers — OCtoberfest returns to Ocean City, Maryland on Saturday, November 1, 2025! The Shore Craft Beer Fest at Bayside Park (3rd Street) brings together some of the best breweries on the Eastern Shore and beyond. With local craft beer, hard cider, mead, hard tea, RTD cocktails, and non-alcoholic beer, this festival has something for everyone. Even better? It’s kid-friendly and pet-friendly, so bring the whole family (and your pup) to enjoy a day by the bay.

VIPs get a commemorative stainless steel double-walled mug and TWO FULL POURS! Prices are lower this year and we are looking for a great day and a great event with tons of vendors, live music by the Dunehounds, a playground for kids, waterfront relaxing and so much more!

Featured Breweries You’ll See at OCtoberfest 2025

One of the biggest names in Mid-Atlantic craft beer, Dogfish Head (Milton, DE) is known for its off-centered ales and seasonal favorites. Expect pumpkin beers, creative IPAs, and maybe a special festbier for fall.

Downtown Berlin’s Berlin Beer Company adds even more local flavor to the OCtoberfest lineup. Known for its community-driven vibe and small-batch brews, this brewery often features approachable ales, crisp lagers, and seasonal specials. Whether you’re looking for an easy-drinking beer to sip bayside or something with a little more character, Berlin Beer Co. brings a true local taste of the Shore.

Based in Maryland, Big Truck is a true farm brewery using local ingredients to create refreshing, balanced beers. Look for hazy IPAs, crisp lagers, and seasonal specialties.

From Delaware, Big Oyster brings bold flavors, sour ales, and seasonal brews like pumpkin and Belgian-style beers. A fan favorite for adventurous drinkers.

Ocean City’s own Fin City is inspired by local fishing culture. Their lineup often includes pilsners, pale ales, and IPAs designed for beach and boardwalk sipping.

Brewed in Salisbury, MD, Evolution Craft Brewing is known for its solid, approachable beers and creative seasonals. Their balanced IPAs and lagers are staples of the Shore beer scene.

From Berlin, MD, Burley Oak is beloved for its small-batch creativity. Expect sour ales, hazy IPAs, and unique fall releases — perfect for adventurous craft beer drinkers.

OTHER BREWERIES COMING

A rising star in Salisbury, Burnish is gaining recognition for modern craft styles, clean lagers, and bold experimental beers. Keep an eye out for special festival-only pours.

Plus Mead, Cider & More

Buzz Meadery (Berlin, MD) will offer honey-based meads, including refreshing session styles.

Regional cideries and hard tea / RTD makers will add even more variety.

Non-alcoholic beer ensures everyone can enjoy the craft experience.

Why OCtoberfest Is Different

Unlimited tastings with your ticket — sample as many breweries as you like.

Family-friendly : Kids can play on the bayside playground at 3rd Street.

Pet-friendly : Leashed dogs are welcome.

Food trucks & vendors will be on site with plenty to eat and buy.

Live music adds to the festive fall atmosphere.

Event Details

Location: 3rd Street Bayside Park, Ocean City, MD

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: VIP entry at 12:30 PM, General Admission at 1:30 PM

Tickets: VIP, GA, and Designated Driver tickets available here

Why You Shouldn’t Miss It

OCtoberfest is more than a beer festival — it’s a celebration of local craft culture in Ocean City. Whether you’re chasing unique fall beers from Burley Oak, trying legendary classics from Dogfish Head, or sipping mead from Buzz Meadery, you’ll taste the best of the Shore in one place. With its laid-back bayside setting, this is the perfect fall event for families, friends, and beer fans.