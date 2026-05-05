Mothers Day 2026 in Ocean City MD: 17 Ways to Celebrate

Surprise Mom with a visit to Ocean City this Mother’s Day Weekend, and let her put her feet up in one of our hotels. Find a full list of Ocean City hotels and motels, oceanfront, bayfront, and anywhere in between, here!

Treat Mom to a stay in Ocean City. Enjoy a 2-Night Stay (May 8-10, 2026), $80 in Meal Vouchers for a delightful dining experience, and beautiful flowers to make her feel special, just $329! Find out more here.