Mothers Day 2026 in Ocean City MD: 17 Ways to Celebrate

Anne
By Anne
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It’s that time of year when we get to show mom some extra love, and what better place to do that, than Ocean City, Maryland! Here are some suggestions on where to stay, what to do and where to go on Mother’s Day Weekend in Ocean City, MD:

1
Treat Mom to a stay in Ocean City.

aerial view of Ocean City

Surprise Mom with a visit to Ocean City this Mother’s Day Weekend, and let her put her feet up in one of our hotels. Find a full list of Ocean City hotels and motels, oceanfront, bayfront, and anywhere in between, here!

 

Celebrate Mom with a Special Stay at any of the Boardwalk Hotel Group Hotels

Treat Mom to a stay in Ocean City. Enjoy a 2-Night Stay (May 8-10, 2026), $80 in Meal Vouchers for a delightful dining experience, and beautiful flowers to make her feel special, just $329! Find out more here.

2
Catch the sunrise on the beach.

Jack N Terry Phebus

Once you are in Ocean City, bring mom coffee in bed and then head out to the beach to catch the sunrise.  That’s the most perfect way to start the day, of course.  You can be the first to see the sun as it rises above the Atlantic Ocean.  Then, you can take mom for a walk along the miles of free white sandy beaches before heading back to your hotel.

3
Mother’s Day Brunch at Harrison’s Harbor Watch

Dark blue poster with white floral borders and Harbor Watch logo, announcing Mother's Day Brunch Buffet with Breakfast, Appetizers, and Mains sections and a lobster tail add-on.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet has arrived at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Treat Mom to a spread worth celebrating, and moms joining them will receive a complimentary mimosa. Reservations fill up fast, so be sure to save your spot now on Open Table or calling the restaurant!  410-289-5121.

4
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Princess Royale

Mother’s Day Brunch event flyer with a pink circular overlay, listing date, time, location and activities, surrounded by flowers and pastries.

5
Mother’s Day at Marlin Moon

Mother's Day Specials menu listing starters, main courses, and desserts with prices.

6
Mother’s Day Brunch and Lunch at the Carousel

Mother's Day Buffet banner with date May 10, 2026 and prices $46 adult / $18 child; Brunch and Afternoon menus listed on pink and yellow panels.

Treat Mom to brunch or lunch at Reef18 at the Carousel Hotel! Reserve seats for their Mother’s Day buffet special NOW.

7
Mother’s Day Brunch at 1945 Steak and Seafood

Gold 1945 with a rising phoenix above; a small white badge shows 'May 10' in red text.

Join the new 1945 Steak and Seafood (formally Embers) for brunch this Mother’s Day as they celebrate the women who inspire, nurture, and bring us together. Make your reservation here.

8
32 Palm

Menu card titled Mother's Day Features with list of dishes and prices (Cream of Crab Soup 17, Oyster Rockefeller 17, Strawberry Salad 12, 10 Hour Sous Vide Beef Tenderloin 51, Jumbo Lump Crab Stuffed Lobster Tail 53, Hummingbird Cake, Bourbon Brown Sugar Ice Cream)

Treat Mom to something delicious at 32 Palm, inside the Hilton Hotel on 32nd Street.

9
Pints and Petals at Burley Oak Brewing Co

Burley Oak
Join Burley Oak in Berlin Md on May 9th for Pints and Petals celebrating the beautiful Mothers in our lives! Bouquet Building, Discounted Drinks, Live music by @nicchitchensand BBQ Food truck. 

 

10
Park Place Jewelers

Smiling woman at the beach holding a sign promoting Mother's Day gifts of Larimar jewelry.

Head in to Park Place Jewelers on the Boardwalk, or in West Ocean City and let them help you find the perfect gift to show Mom how much you love her!

11
Trapped Escape Room

Mother's Day sale banner with pink peonies and a pink brushstroke area showing the code MOMSLOVE10 for 10% off.

Moms deserve more than flowers this year… give them an adventure!  Celebrate Mother’s Day at Trapped Escape Room and put Mom’s problem-solving skills to the test (we all know she’s going to carry the team anyway). Use code MOMSLOVE10 to get 10% OFF your booking! Book online at www.trappedrooms.com. Offer valid 5/4-5/10/26

12
Old Pro Golf

Promotional poster for Old Pro Golf: 'Mom Plays Free on Mother's Day' with a mother and daughter putting together and a large golf ball reading 'Have a Ball.'

Have a ball at Old Pro Golf this Mother’s Day, because Mom plays FREE all day!

13
Take a stroll on the Boardwalk

Walking the Boardwalk in Ocean City is a family affair.

You are in Ocean City after all! Take a leisurely walk along Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk and enjoy the beautiful ocean views with your mom. You can stop by the various shops and vendors along the way to pick up some souvenirs or treats. Buy Mom a bucket of caramel corn, an order of Thrasher’s or a great coffee. Or maybe all three, it is Mother’s Day after all!

14
Go shopping at the market!

Two young girls and a toddler stand at a wooden pen with a pig lying on hay, while a crowded fair heats up in the background.

Berlin Farmers Market takes place in Berlin on Sunday May 10th between 9am-1pm, rain or shine. This is a Producers Only Market featuring over 35 farmers, food cultivators, bakers, distillers, seafood, meat, eggs and so much more! Buy something special so you can cook a delicious dinner for Mom when you get home!

15
Take Mom out for dinner on Mother’s Day in Ocean City

Captain’s Table Lobster specials

Many people take their moms out to eat on Mother’s Day, but when you come to Ocean City, your options are endless AND you can choose from some of the best local seafood anywhere. Find the perfect spot for your Mom here.

16
Take Mom to the Theater

On Sunday, May 10th, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony present Shostakovich’s 9th at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City. Tickets available here.

17
End the day with a sunset.

Noelle Marie – The beauty that is Northside Park at sunset.

If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there. It’s the perfect way to end the day.

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Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.

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