Mothers Day 2026 in Ocean City MD: 17 Ways to Celebrate

It’s that time of year when we get to show mom some extra love, and what better place to do that, than Ocean City, Maryland! Here are some suggestions on where to stay, what to do and where to go on Mother’s Day Weekend in Ocean City, MD:
1Treat Mom to a stay in Ocean City.
Surprise Mom with a visit to Ocean City this Mother’s Day Weekend, and let her put her feet up in one of our hotels. Find a full list of Ocean City hotels and motels, oceanfront, bayfront, and anywhere in between, here!
Celebrate Mom with a Special Stay at any of the Boardwalk Hotel Group Hotels
Treat Mom to a stay in Ocean City. Enjoy a 2-Night Stay (May 8-10, 2026), $80 in Meal Vouchers for a delightful dining experience, and beautiful flowers to make her feel special, just $329! Find out more here.
2Catch the sunrise on the beach.
Once you are in Ocean City, bring mom coffee in bed and then head out to the beach to catch the sunrise. That’s the most perfect way to start the day, of course. You can be the first to see the sun as it rises above the Atlantic Ocean. Then, you can take mom for a walk along the miles of free white sandy beaches before heading back to your hotel.
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet has arrived at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Treat Mom to a spread worth celebrating, and moms joining them will receive a complimentary mimosa. Reservations fill up fast, so be sure to save your spot now on Open Table or calling the restaurant! 410-289-5121.
Treat Mom to brunch or lunch at Reef18 at the Carousel Hotel! Reserve seats for their Mother’s Day buffet special NOW.
Join the new 1945 Steak and Seafood (formally Embers) for brunch this Mother’s Day as they celebrate the women who inspire, nurture, and bring us together. Make your reservation here.
Head in to Park Place Jewelers on the Boardwalk, or in West Ocean City and let them help you find the perfect gift to show Mom how much you love her!
Moms deserve more than flowers this year… give them an adventure! Celebrate Mother’s Day at Trapped Escape Room and put Mom’s problem-solving skills to the test (we all know she’s going to carry the team anyway). Use code MOMSLOVE10 to get 10% OFF your booking! Book online at www.trappedrooms.com. Offer valid 5/4-5/10/26
Have a ball at Old Pro Golf this Mother’s Day, because Mom plays FREE all day!
13Take a stroll on the Boardwalk
You are in Ocean City after all! Take a leisurely walk along Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk and enjoy the beautiful ocean views with your mom. You can stop by the various shops and vendors along the way to pick up some souvenirs or treats. Buy Mom a bucket of caramel corn, an order of Thrasher’s or a great coffee. Or maybe all three, it is Mother’s Day after all!
14Go shopping at the market!
Berlin Farmers Market takes place in Berlin on Sunday May 10th between 9am-1pm, rain or shine. This is a Producers Only Market featuring over 35 farmers, food cultivators, bakers, distillers, seafood, meat, eggs and so much more! Buy something special so you can cook a delicious dinner for Mom when you get home!
15Take Mom out for dinner on Mother’s Day in Ocean City
Many people take their moms out to eat on Mother’s Day, but when you come to Ocean City, your options are endless AND you can choose from some of the best local seafood anywhere. Find the perfect spot for your Mom here.
On Sunday, May 10th, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony present Shostakovich’s 9th at the Performing Arts Center in Ocean City. Tickets available here.
17End the day with a sunset.
If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there. It’s the perfect way to end the day.