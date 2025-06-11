OceanCity.com Launches New Hotel Booking Platform That Rewards You for Booking Smarter

Every hotel reservation comes with access to $5 Orange Crushes, craft beer deals, or real local savings.

June 10, 2025 Ocean City, MD — Why pay more and get less when you book Ocean City hotels? Travelers headed to Ocean City, Maryland now have a better booking experience when they book their beach getaway — one that skips the middlemen, saves you money, and rewards you with exclusive local perks.

OceanCity.com has officially launched its new hotel reservations platform, hotels.oceancity.com, giving visitors access to 25+ of Ocean City’s best hotels — all bookable direct, with zero hidden OTA fees and instant access to exclusive offers.

Unlike national Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) like Expedia and Booking.com, OceanCity.com’s reservation system charges hotels 0% commission, allowing them to offer better value directly to guests. And this isn’t just a better deal for hotels—it’s a win for travelers, too.

What’s in it for you?

Lower rates — no extra booking fees

Exclusive local coupons only available to OceanCity.com bookers

$5 craft beers on the Coastal Craft Crawl

$5 orange crushes on the OC Orange Crush Trail

Free shrimp from Delmarva Boil Company

More deals added weekly — automatically added to existing trails.

These offers are delivered digitally and will be emailed to you. Plus, any new participating business is automatically added to all previously downloaded passes, so your savings only grow.

This is not just another travel website. It’s Ocean City’s official way to book smarter, get more, and keep your dollars local.

“Destinations should own their future — a future where tourism strengthens the health and well-being of local economies, preserves cultural authenticity, and creates sustainable growth for generations to come all while providing the best experience and value possible to the guest” said Ann Hillyer, OceanCity.com’s publisher. “We chose our software partner because this is their idealogy.”

“With us, what happens in-market stays in-market. When you book through hotels.oceancity.com, you’re not paying a global OTA — you’re supporting Ocean City directly, and getting rewarded for it.”

Restaurants & Bars—Get In On the Action

Restaurants and bars interested in joining the Orange Crush Trail or Coastal Craft Crawl can contact Ann Hillyer at amh@maryland.com. New partners will be promoted on OceanCity.com and added to all live passes.

Industry Applause: Local Hotels Are Onboard

Dave Douglas, General Manager of the Grand Oceanfront Hotel, calls the new system a long-awaited breakthrough:

“We’ve been waiting for a platform like this on OceanCity.com for over a decade. It finally gives hotels what we need—a 0% commission model, the ability to enhance guest experience with real value like drink trails and dining discounts, and direct control over guest reservations. Guests can compare rates across properties and still make a booking that the hotel can access. It’s a win for hotels and a better experience for travelers.”

A Better Booking Experience in Ocean City

Travelers booking through OceanCity.com are booking with a system that integrates directly with the hotel, meaning they can modify or adjust their reservations directly with the hotel —something that OTAs can’t offer. It’s a more personal and flexible experience, backed by real customer service.

Hotels Already Participating

Travelers can choose from top hotels including The Grand Hotel, Princess Royale, Cambria Hotel Bayfront, Princess Bayside, the new Hyatt Place, and the Hilton Oceanfront Suites, among many others with options across downtown, boardwalk, midtown, and uptown.

Booking direct just got a whole lot more rewarding.

Visit hotels.oceancity.com and book your stay today — then claim your perks and start sipping, saving, and exploring Ocean City like a local.

###

About OceanCity.com:

OceanCity.com is the leading digital platform for all things Ocean City, Maryland—connecting over one million unique annual visitors with the area’s best hotels, restaurants, events, and experiences. Launching in May 2025, OceanCity.com will introduce a powerful new reservations system that includes free options for local businesses to add value to travelers’ vacations. With a loyal following across social media and a reputation for trusted local insights, OceanCity.com is the go-to resource for discovering and enjoying the best of the beach.