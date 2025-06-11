77.9 F
Ocean City
Ocean City Film Festival Presents Free “OC Historical Film Night” on 94th St. Tennis Courts on June 21

Art LeagueArts & CultureNorth Ocean City
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — June 11, 2025— The Ocean City Film Festival will screen eight films with historical significance to the Town of Ocean City on Saturday, June 21, on the 94th St. tennis courts next door to the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m., and admission is free. In the event of rain, the screenings will move indoors to the Arts Center.

The eight films to be screened were originally part of the “Historical Film Challenge,” a contest with the goal of producing short films that celebrated Ocean City’s 150th anniversary as a premier beach resort. The films were previously screened once at the Ocean City Film Festival in March 2025, and were one of the most popular film blocks during the festival.

The films to be screened include:

–       The Henry Hotel, directed by Marlon Wallace, about Charles Henry who went through segregation to create the now famous landmark that bears his name. 18 minutes. 

–       The Conner Stories, directed by Don Lehman, about brother and sister Bob and Barbara Conner who were born and raised at the Conner’s Inn on 10th St. 15 minutes. 

–       Tales from the Dock: The Legacy of Hooper’s Crab House, directed by Maurice Waters, about a cherished family-owned establishment.13 minutes. 

–       150 Years of Smiles, directed by Fiona O’Brien, about the Ocean City economy built by influential women in the 20th centu­ry and ten miles of beach. 13 minutes. 

–       Eyes of the Fort, directed by Megan Dodson, about the Delaware beach towers and the Army’s Coast Artillery Corps during World War II. 9 minutes. 

–       Greetings from Ocean City Maryland, directed by Jesse Bowes, about collecting 100 years of Ocean City history with 100 post cards. 7 minutes. 

–       Unparalleled Butchery: Assateague 20, directed by B.L. Strang-Moya, about Colonel Henry Norwood’s party of 19 English refugees stranded on Fenwick Island in January 1650. 11 minutes.

–       Down on the Boardwalk, directed by Davis Mears, that tells a brief history of the Ocean City boardwalk. 3 minutes. 

The Ocean City Film Festival and the Historical Film Night are programs of the Art League of Ocean City, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. 

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
