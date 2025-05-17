70.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

TRY THE NEW “ANGLER WHITE” CRAFT BEER

Ocean City Bars and NightclubsOcean City Craft BeerOcean City Restaurants
By Glenn Irwin

Try the new Angler White craft beer

White Angler on patio table
White Angler on patio table

A new product has launched from of the oldest restaurant in Ocean City is called the Angler White.

Angler White is a Belgian style beer that complements the Angler Restaurant and Bar’s other beverage choices as well as bringing a light, summery tasting beer. 

White Angler can
White Angler can

Belgian style beer often produces fruity and spicy flavors.  According, to Brandy, the Bar Manager at the Angler who came up with the name, Angler White, she stated, “Think of this beer like a Blue Moon style beer.”  Belgian beer is known for its lively carbonation, providing a refreshing and sometimes effervescent experience.  Brandy added, “We wanted to have the Angler name on a beer can product, and EVO reached out to her and offered this Belgian style white beer that will be perfect as a summer drink.” 

The Angler White is being produced for the Angler Restaurant by distinguished Eastern Shore brewer, Evolution Craft Brewing Company (EVO) of Salisbury, Maryland.  EVO is noted for its top-rated beers and particularly for its beer pairing with food. 

Inside the Angler's Hook and Reel Liquor store
Inside the Angler’s Hook and Reel Liquor store

White Angler contains five percent (5%) alcohol and is available in twelve-ounce cans during restaurant seating meals as well as the two bars at the Angler Restaurant.  If you wish to try it at home or on vacation, the Angler’s adjacent liquor store, called Hook & Reel Liquor, sells six packs of this beer to go.  Angler White is only available at the Angler Restaurant located at 312 Talbot Street in downtown Ocean City, Maryland.

Angler Restaurant and Bar view
Angler Restaurant and Bar view

The Angler Restaurant started in 1939 and this year will be eighty-six years young.  Its all-day menus specialize in seafood in a family friendly atmosphere.  The restaurant has seating inside as well as on its ample patio area.  Its two bars are situated along the Angler’s water side for excellent views of the Talbot Street marina and activity south of the Route 50 Bridge.  The Angler underwent extensive interior renovations last year.  Expansion of a new dining area and bars are planned on a new second floor with renovation work to start after the 2025 summer season.

southern bar at Angler
southern bar at Angler
southern bar at Angler
southern bar at Angler

The Angler is also noted for its award-winning happy hour by popular vote on OceanCity.com.  Its High Tide Time happy hour runs every day from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.  Besides drink specials (Two for One) on crushes, rail drinks, domestic cans, house wine and goombay smashes, the Angler also offers select food specials during this happy hour period.  The Angler also offers quality live entertainment throughout the week by its northern bar. 

Angler at night
Angler at night

The Angler opens at 3:00 pm on Monday thru Friday’s and offers Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 8:00 am. 

So, on your next visit to the Ocean City bayside, make sure to stop by the Angler Restaurant and Bar and discover its new Angler White beer. If you are at this weekend’s Boardwalk Rock music festival, you are a short walk away, too!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
Boardwalk Rock 2025: Sunshine, Guitars, and Generations Collide in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,060SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,060SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND