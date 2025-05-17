Try the new Angler White craft beer

A new product has launched from of the oldest restaurant in Ocean City is called the Angler White.

Angler White is a Belgian style beer that complements the Angler Restaurant and Bar’s other beverage choices as well as bringing a light, summery tasting beer.

Belgian style beer often produces fruity and spicy flavors. According, to Brandy, the Bar Manager at the Angler who came up with the name, Angler White, she stated, “Think of this beer like a Blue Moon style beer.” Belgian beer is known for its lively carbonation, providing a refreshing and sometimes effervescent experience. Brandy added, “We wanted to have the Angler name on a beer can product, and EVO reached out to her and offered this Belgian style white beer that will be perfect as a summer drink.”

The Angler White is being produced for the Angler Restaurant by distinguished Eastern Shore brewer, Evolution Craft Brewing Company (EVO) of Salisbury, Maryland. EVO is noted for its top-rated beers and particularly for its beer pairing with food.

White Angler contains five percent (5%) alcohol and is available in twelve-ounce cans during restaurant seating meals as well as the two bars at the Angler Restaurant. If you wish to try it at home or on vacation, the Angler’s adjacent liquor store, called Hook & Reel Liquor, sells six packs of this beer to go. Angler White is only available at the Angler Restaurant located at 312 Talbot Street in downtown Ocean City, Maryland.

The Angler Restaurant started in 1939 and this year will be eighty-six years young. Its all-day menus specialize in seafood in a family friendly atmosphere. The restaurant has seating inside as well as on its ample patio area. Its two bars are situated along the Angler’s water side for excellent views of the Talbot Street marina and activity south of the Route 50 Bridge. The Angler underwent extensive interior renovations last year. Expansion of a new dining area and bars are planned on a new second floor with renovation work to start after the 2025 summer season.

The Angler is also noted for its award-winning happy hour by popular vote on OceanCity.com. Its High Tide Time happy hour runs every day from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Besides drink specials (Two for One) on crushes, rail drinks, domestic cans, house wine and goombay smashes, the Angler also offers select food specials during this happy hour period. The Angler also offers quality live entertainment throughout the week by its northern bar.

The Angler opens at 3:00 pm on Monday thru Friday’s and offers Breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 8:00 am.

So, on your next visit to the Ocean City bayside, make sure to stop by the Angler Restaurant and Bar and discover its new Angler White beer. If you are at this weekend’s Boardwalk Rock music festival, you are a short walk away, too!