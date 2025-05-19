62.6 F
Ocean City
Boardwalk Rock Day 2: Ocean City’s Perfect Storm of Rock n Roll, Crowd Surfing, and Shredding Guitars

Ocean City Events
By Katie Ruskey

Day 2 of Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Maryland, proved that lightning does strike twice — and when it comes to epic rock festivals, this town just became the place to be.

Boardwalk Rock
Fans relax in the shade of the Ocean City Fishing Pier at Boardwalk Rock 2025.

The weather was on our side again, with a steady ocean breeze cutting through the heat, making it the perfect day to soak up the sun, sip cold beer, and blast some rock ‘n’ roll. The beer flowed, the music pumped, and the bands delivered on every stage, keeping the energy sky-high from start to finish.

Boardwalk Rock
We didn’t think it was possible to set the bar even higher, but Saliva did just that!

Kicking things off with a bang, Saliva brought massive energy early in the day. When frontman Bobby Amaru asked, “Does anyone even crowd surf anymore?” — fans answered loud and clear. Suddenly, bodies were riding the waves of hands toward the stage, with security helping fans surf in style. One standout moment? A fan from the very back of general admission made it all the way to the front row via crowd surf and stayed there, living her best life for the rest of the set.

Boardwalk Rock
Crowd surfing became reality bringing back the 90’s at the Thunder Stage.

Tim Montana brought more than just great music — he brought heart. Taking a moment to thank first responders, EMS workers, firefighters, and police officers, he showed genuine gratitude for those who “run into danger to save a stranger.” The crowd’s applause roared in appreciation, uniting everyone in a moment of shared respect.

Boardwalk Rock
Tim Montana brought heart to stage with his mentioning of EMS and police officers.

Then came Alice Cooper, and wow — did he deliver. Decked out in his signature face paint and all around theatrics, the Godfather of Shock Rock proved he’s still got it. But it was his guitarist, Nita Strauss, who truly stole the show. Her guitar shredding left jaws on the sand — many fans swore they’d never witnessed such skill live. She didn’t just play — she obliterated every note.

Boardwalk Rock
Nita Strauss wrecked that guitar leaving everyone speechless.

Crossfade kept the good vibes going by stepping off stage to snap photos and connect with fans. Night Ranger, despite a few guitar glitches, showed why 40 years of rock experience counts — laughing through the hiccups and delivering a solid, nostalgia-filled set.

Boardwalk Rock
Years of experience with Night Ranger on the Lightning Stage.

Shinedown drew the largest crowd of the afternoon, with their bassist’s wild moves stealing more than a few glances. Fans packed in close, singing along to every word. Three Days Grace cranked the volume high enough to be heard all the way down the boardwalk past the Grand Hotel — and no one was complaining.

Bret Michaels, ever the showman, posted a sunrise selfie from the stage early in the morning before his set — getting fans hyped hours ahead of time. And of course, Alice Cooper’s classic anthem “School’s Out for Summer” had every teacher (and student at heart) singing their lungs out.

boardwalk walk rock
School’s Out For Summer was a hit on the Bolt Stage with Alice Cooper.

Finally, Nickelback closed out the night with a set that turned the festival into something unforgettable. Hit after hit had the crowd screaming — and if anyone had doubts about Nickelback’s live show, they were gone by the end of the night.

For the first Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, the highs were unmatched, the lows were nonexistent, and the memories? Everlasting.

Thank you for a weekend of rock ‘n’ roll that will never be forgotten. Period.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
More articles

