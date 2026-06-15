2026 OC Air Show: The Highs Were High! And A Few Lows

The OC Air Show once again brought thousands of visitors to Ocean City this weekend, filling the beach and Boardwalk with aviation enthusiasts, families, and beachgoers eager to watch some of the world’s best pilots take to the skies. As with any major event, there were plenty of highs and a few lows, but overall, the weekend delivered an unforgettable experience.

Let’s Start with the Highs

Mother Nature couldn’t have been more cooperative. The weather was absolutely gorgeous both days, with sunny skies providing the perfect backdrop for the aerial performances. The clear conditions allowed spectators to fully appreciate every maneuver, dive, and formation throughout the show.

One of the most memorable moments came right at the beginning when the West Point Parachute Team descended from the sky to officially kick off the event. Their precision jumps drew cheers from the crowd and set the tone for an exciting afternoon.

Adding to the patriotic atmosphere was local country music artist Jimmy Charles, who delivered a stirring performance of the National Anthem on both days. Hearing the anthem sung live while military aircraft prepared overhead created one of those uniquely American moments that air show fans love.

The were undoubtedly among the biggest crowd favorites. Their thunderous flyovers and incredible precision flying left spectators looking skyward in amazement. Whether it was your first time seeing them or your tenth, the Thunderbirds continue to be one of the most impressive acts in aviation.

Another crowd-pleaser was the United States Coast Guard demonstration. The mock water rescue showcased the skill and bravery of Coast Guard crews as they simulated a real-life rescue operation just offshore of The Hyatt Place. It offered an educational and exciting break from the aerial performances.

Perhaps the most artistic display of the weekend came from France’s legendary Patrouille de France. Their elegant formations and colorful smoke trails painted the sky above Ocean City, creating a breathtaking performance that felt more like aerial artwork than an air show routine.

Low, But Not that Low

Of course, no major event is without a few drawbacks.

One of the most common complaints from attendees was the noticeable lull between some of the acts. Previous air shows often featured back-to-back performances that kept the excitement level high throughout the day. This year, some of the longer breaks caused the energy to dip at times, making portions of the show feel slightly anticlimactic.

The Boardwalk also experienced significant congestion, particularly around show center at 16th Street. Morning visitors trying to navigate through crowds of spectators, bicyclists, joggers, and beachgoers often found it difficult to move through the area.

Some attendees also mentioned the crowded beach conditions. However, that is hardly a surprise. Tens of thousands of people attend the OC Air Show every year, and packed beaches have become part of the experience.

In addition to that, traffic did end up in a massive grid lock on Saturday between the hours of 3-6pm while visitors tried to navigate out of Ocean City via the Route 50 Bridge. Sunday however, traffic attendants and flashing stop lights seemed to help traffic move more freely.

When Can We Do It Again?

Despite a few logistical challenges, the highs far outweighed the lows. With spectacular weather, world-class performers, patriotic moments, and thrilling aviation displays, the OC Air Show once again proved why it remains one of Ocean City’s premier summer events. Which now poses the question, “When will they be back?” Only time will tell but we promise that we will be the first to share the news!