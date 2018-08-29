Town of Ocean City Remembers Former Mayor Roland E. “Fish” Powell

29 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland – (August 29, 2018): Former Ocean City mayor Roland E. “Fish” Powell passed away in his home on Wednesday morning, surrounded by his family. It was just days before his 90th birthday. Mayor Powell served as they Mayor of Ocean City from 1985-1996, and also held positions as Volunteer Fire Chief, City Council President and and President of the Worcester County Commissions.

“Fish was friend, mentor and good example of what a true leader should be,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Under his leadership the town successfully transitioned as both the season and the year round population began to grow. Just look around and you can see where the success we enjoy today can be directly attributed to Fish. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeannie and his family. We all loved Fish and will miss him.”

Mayor Powell is remembered for his down to earth personality and compelling leadership ability, and for using his strong relationships with local, State and Federal representatives to advance the future of Ocean City. Projects such as beach replenishment and the growth of the Ocean City Convention Center, which now bears his name, are largely attributed to his commitment to grow, protect and serve the Ocean City community.

“Fish Powell guided Ocean City through a sea of change as it transitioned its form of government, and the town grew exponentially,” commented City Councilman and former City Manager Dennis Dare. “I am forever grateful for his friendship and mentoring.”

A memorial service will be held on what would have been his 90th birthday, September 5, for Mayor Powell at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.