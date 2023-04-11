Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Plans 30th Anniversary Celebration

Event to be held at Newport Farms Estate in Berlin
Berlin, Md. – To celebrate the hospital’s growth and the community support that has made it possible, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will be holding their 30th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, May 18th.
Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire for the outdoor event that will take place, rain or shine, during the evening of Thursday, May 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Features of the gala include an abundance of sophisticated hors d’oeuvres, an array of stylish cocktails, and live musical entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure.
This year we look forward to celebrating the 30th Anniversary of our community hospital. Three decades of commitment is traditionally represented by a pearl–a symbol of wisdom, purity, and love. It is because of the long-lasting support and dedication by our community members that Atlantic General Hospital continues to shine. We look forward to an evening filled with beautiful friends, music and dancing.
Admission to attend the event is $150 per person and can be purchased online at www.agh.care/agh30. Event sponsorships are also available. Several sponsorship levels include a number of complimentary admissions to the celebration.
A special thank you to Anniversary Celebration Committee Co-Chairs Emily Tunis and Sara Hambury for their tremendous leadership and unwavering commitment to coordinating what is sure to be another unforgettable event, celebrating the phenomenal hospital that we, as a community, built 30 years ago.
Thank You to this year’s Event Sponsors:
LEGACY SPONSOR
Bil-Jac / Kelly Foods Corporation for 19 consecutive years
DIAMOND SPONSORS
Gebhardt & Smith LLP
George & Emily Tunis – Hardwire, LLC
Ocean Downs Casino
PLATINUM SPONSORS
AGH Auxiliary
Bank of Ocean City
Carey Distributors, Inc.
Bill & Cathryn Corey and Stewart Title
Delmarva Spine and Pain
Global Reimbursement Consultants
Humphrey Rich Construction Group
Keller Brothers
Long Life Treated Wood, Inc.
Spain Wine Bar
Yard Designs, Inc.
GOLD SPONSORS
AGH Medical Staff
Coastline Chemical, Inc.
Hugh and JL Cropper
Duffie Boatworks
Elaine G. Nichols Foundation
Esham Family Properties
Kirby’s Pub
Don & Kelly Owrey
Peninsula Imaging, LLC
PKS – CPAs and Investment Advisors
SeaBoard Media, LLC
Sun Outdoors – Frontier Town, Ft. Whaley & Castaways
Taylor Bank
TidalHealth
SILVER SPONSORS
Applied Equipment Solutions
Drs. Cory and Joan Carpenter
Dr. and Mrs. Edwin & Jeseline Castaneda – in memory of Honesto Castaneda
Dale and Charlotte Cathell
Susan & Hugh Cropper III
Deeley Insurance Group
Dockside Pocomoke
Sally H. Dowling, M.D.
Mark and Kathy Drew
Faw, Casson & Co., LLP
Dr. Lilah C. Gonzalez
Guerrieri Family Foundation
Haley Architecture, LLC
Tom & Beth Hershey
Home Instead
i.g. Burton
Dr. Lee and Jennifer Klepper
Maronick Law LLC
Richard & Laura Mathabel
Oswaldo Nicastro MD & Sandra Mancilla MD
OC Floor Gallery
Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645
Oceans East Luxury Apartment Homes
Doris M. O’Keefe
Park Place Jewelers
Jim and Jan Perdue
Phoenix Physical Therapy
Pickles Pub of OC LLC
Dr. and Mrs. Clayton Raab
Wm. Tim Rayne Jr.
Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar
Greg, Susie, Noah & Brody Shockley
Shore Law – Matthew P. Kraeuter
Dr. Greg and Eileen Stamnas
State Farm Insurance / Claudia Nicholls
- Marvin & Beverly Steen
Sysco Eastern Maryland
The Bank of Delmarva
The Dispatch
The M&T Charitable Foundation
TPG Hotels & Resorts
Trond’s Pool Construction, LLC
Margaret Warfield
Gail Jarvis Whaley
Kemp Wills & William Hatala
BRONZE SPONSORS
Atlantic Dental Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
Dean & Nicole Burrell
Centric Business Systems
Mike & El Diffendal
Rocco & Jennifer DiFilippo
Hilton Garden Inn Ocean City
Max & Courtney Hutsell
Kinsley Properties
Kona Ice of Worcester County
Arlene Linn
Movement Mortgage
Redstone Investments
Dorothy J. Rolfe
The Hobbit Restaurant
The Original Greene Turtle
Wilmington University
IN-KIND SPONSORS
Archer Oysters LLC
Coastal Tented Events
Coca-Cola Consolidated
Congressional Seafood
EastCoast Entertainment
Easton Ice Co.
Fogle’s Environmental Services
Harborside Bar & Grill
Hardwire LLC
Iron Source
KRW Auto & Golf Cart Sales
OC Wasabi
Resort Palms
Toscana Catering
West-O Bottle Shop
ENTERTAINTMENT
“Legacy” sponsored by Myers Family Foundation
Visit www.agh.care/agh30 to purchase admissions or submit sponsorships. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, please contact Laura Powell, Event Coordinator, at lspowell@atlanticgeneral.org or by calling the Foundation office at (410) 641-9671.