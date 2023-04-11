Atlantic General Hospital Foundation Plans 30th Anniversary Celebration

Event to be held at Newport Farms Estate in Berlin

Berlin, Md. – To celebrate the hospital’s growth and the community support that has made it possible, the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will be holding their 30th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, May 18th.

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire for the outdoor event that will take place, rain or shine, during the evening of Thursday, May 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Features of the gala include an abundance of sophisticated hors d’oeuvres, an array of stylish cocktails, and live musical entertainment for your listening and dancing pleasure.

This year we look forward to celebrating the 30th Anniversary of our community hospital. Three decades of commitment is traditionally represented by a pearl–a symbol of wisdom, purity, and love. It is because of the long-lasting support and dedication by our community members that Atlantic General Hospital continues to shine. We look forward to an evening filled with beautiful friends, music and dancing.

Admission to attend the event is $150 per person and can be purchased online at www.agh.care/agh30. Event sponsorships are also available. Several sponsorship levels include a number of complimentary admissions to the celebration.

A special thank you to Anniversary Celebration Committee Co-Chairs Emily Tunis and Sara Hambury for their tremendous leadership and unwavering commitment to coordinating what is sure to be another unforgettable event, celebrating the phenomenal hospital that we, as a community, built 30 years ago.

Visit www.agh.care/agh30 to purchase admissions or submit sponsorships. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. For more information, please contact Laura Powell, Event Coordinator, at lspowell@atlanticgeneral.org or by calling the Foundation office at (410) 641-9671.