Atlantic General Hospital and TidalHealth to Combine Organizations

Ocean City, MD – In a move that promises to enhance healthcare delivery in the region, Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) and TidalHealth announced their intention to merge today, December 12, 2024. This exciting development will bring together two of the area’s leading healthcare providers, creating a stronger, more comprehensive system for residents and visitors alike.

What does this mean for Ocean City visitors?

If you’re planning a trip to Ocean City, you can rest assured that you’ll have access to high-quality healthcare should you need it. The merger between AGH and TidalHealth will result in a number of benefits, including:

Improved coordination of services: The two organizations will work together to streamline care, making it easier for patients to navigate the system and access the services they need.

Expanded services: The merger will provide capital funding to expand healthcare services, ensuring that residents and visitors have access to a wider range of care options.

Enhanced technology:

The combined organization will invest in the latest technology, including an integrated electronic medical record system, to improve the delivery of care.

Attracting top talent: The merger will strengthen the hospital’s ability to attract and retain high-quality healthcare professionals, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

Commitment to the community

Both AGH and TidalHealth have a long history of serving the community, and this commitment will continue after the merger. The combined organization will be dedicated to providing patient-centered care that meets the unique needs of the region.

What to expect

The merger is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2025, pending regulatory review. In the meantime, it’s business as usual at both AGH and TidalHealth. Patients can continue to see their current providers and access the same services they always have.

More information

To learn more about the merger, please visit aghforward.org. You can also contact Toni Keiser at tkeiser@atlanticgeneral.org for media inquiries.