Art League Presents 19th Annual Plein Air Festival in Ocean City, MD

The Art League of Ocean City invites art enthusiasts and collectors to its 19th annual plein air festival, “Artists Paint OC,” taking place from August 14-18, 2024. This unique event will feature 50 professional artists painting landscapes “en plein air” (in the open air) at various picturesque locations around the area.

Betty Huang from Easton MD paints plein air in Ocean City
Dennis Young paints plein air in Ocean City, MD
Wet Paint Sales and Exhibition

The public will have the opportunity to view and purchase these freshly created artworks during the “Wet Paint Sales” on Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Executive Director Rina Thaler encourages everyone to attend this rare opportunity to acquire beautiful original paintings of local scenes at affordable prices.

Participating Artists

Gerilyn Gaskill paints plein air in Ocean City, MD
A talented group of 50 plein air painters, including many popular regional artists and painters from around the country,will participate in the event. The list of artists scheduled to paint and exhibit includes:

  • Saturday, August 17th: Wet Paint Sale and Celebration (5-7 p.m.) – Free and open to the public, featuring live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.
  • Sunday, August 18th: Quick Paint and Sale (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) – Watch artists paint downtown, followed by judging and an off-the-easel sale at the Arts Center. Free to attend with live music and a cash bar.
  • Kids Paint OC Exhibition: Featuring plein air artwork by youth ages 6-17, on display Sunday, August 18th, from noon-3 p.m. with cash prizes awarded.

Additional Information

The exhibit and sale will continue at the Arts Center until the end of September.

For more details, please visit OCart.org or call 410-524-9433.

