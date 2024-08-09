Stone Cutter Continues to Triumph at the White Marlin Open: A Historic Blue Marlin Victory

In the competitive world of deep-sea fishing, few events rival the excitement and prestige of the White Marlin Open. This year, the 55′ Viking boat “Stone Cutter,” owned by Paul Menzi, captured the spotlight with a stunning victory in the Blue Marlin category. The Stone Cutter’s impressive catch—a colossal 897.5-pound blue marlin—has so far clinched first place and a staggering $518,000 prize, while also setting a record as the fourth heaviest blue marlin in the event’s history.

Mistaken Identity

We had the opportunity to speak with Joe Wyatt, one of the anglers aboard Stone Cutter. Wyatt, a seasoned fisherman with years of experience, shared the thrilling story behind their remarkable catch. “It was a ride like no other,” Wyatt recalled. “When we first saw that fin break the surface, we thought it might be a whale or something due to its size. But then we realized we were hooked on a massive blue marlin when it jumped out of the water.”

A Stubborn Fight

The battle began when the marlin crashed the spreader, an early sign of the fierce struggle that was to follow. Angler Lance Blakemore faced an intense challenge. Despite a fierce effort, the marlin proved to be stubborn and elusive. “We had the liter on the fish eight different times,” Wyatt said. “Each time, it would make a powerful run and shake free. It was a grueling fight, but we never gave up.”

A Memorable First

Blakemore, who had never caught a marlin before, was at the heart of the action. Secured in the fighting chair for two and a half hours of reeling, other anglers hosed him off to keep him cool while passing bottles of water to keep him hydrated.

Not So Fast…

The Stone Cutter’s blue marlin, weighing in at 897.5 pounds, soon established itself as the leading contender. However the following day the excitement was tempered by the knowledge that another boat, Moore Bills, had also reported a large blue marlin catch. As Moore Bills approached the dock, around 9pm, the Stone Cutter crew held their breath, anxiously awaiting the weigh-in results.

Just Shy

When the scale revealed that Moore Bills’ blue marlin weighed 894 pounds—just 3.5 pounds lighter than Stone Cutter’s catch—the crew’s relief and elation were palpable. “We were on edge until we saw the weight of the competing fish. Knowing we had the heavier marlin was a huge relief. We got to celebrate all over again!”

There’s No “I” in Team

The successful catch was a true team effort. Director of the Deck Brad Martin played a crucial role in steering the Stone Cutter during the battle. “Brad’s direction was vital in keeping us on track and ensuring we were positioned correctly to handle the marlin,” Wyatt explained. “Paul Menzi’s leadership and Brad’s skillful guidance were key to landing that fish.”

The Stone Cutter’s victory was not just a testament to the crew’s skill and perseverance but also a proud moment for Paul Menzi and his team. The blue marlin will long be remembered not only for its size but also for the way it captured the essence of competitive fishing. With a record-setting weight and a substantial prize, this catch has solidified its place in the annals of White Marlin Open history.

Let’s Try to Hold Onto It

As the tournament continues and the competition remains fierce, the Stone Cutter crew can bask in the glory of their remarkable achievement. With two more days left at the scales, it’s always a game of luck. Jim Mostco always says, “Anyone can get lucky and catch a fish.”

For boat number 216- Paul Menzi, Joe Wyatt, Lance Blakemore, Brad Martin, and the entire Stone Cutter team, this victory is a proud chapter in their fishing careers—a testament to their skills, teamwork, and passion for the sport. The excitement of the White Marlin Open will surely be remembered for years to come, with the Stone Cutter’s achievement standing out as a highlight of the event.