Art League of Ocean City welcomes new resident studio artists for 2025

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 8, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City welcomes two new resident studio artists to the Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. bayside.

The Arts Center is home to 12 resident artists who permanently display their creations within four open studio and gallery areas.

“We welcome Beth Deeley and Justin Casanova to our family of resident studio artists,” Rina Thaler, executive director for the Art League, said. “What’s wonderful about the studio exhibits is that you get to see a body of work by each artist, rather than one or two pieces, so you can experience their overall visions and skills. The resident artists have their work displayed for all of our guests to enjoy, the entire time the Arts Center is open and free for all.”

Beth Deeley has moved her fiber artwork into Studio C. She was born and raised in New Hampshire and moved to Ocean City in college and stayed, achieving a B.A. degree in Communications from Salisbury University.

“I am full-time creative person,” Deeley said. “I connected with the Art League through their online artist registry and things just took off from there.”

“I’ve always been drawn to fiber art in the form of macrame and crochet. It wasn’t until 2018 that I started … floor loom weaving. Weaving is a meditative slow-down for me. You need two hands, so you have to let go of everything you bring with you to the loom, literally. Weaving is freeing for me because there’s no set design, and it allows me to be daring and take chances in a way I might not otherwise do in everyday life.”

The photography of Justin Casanova of Lewes, De. is now showing on the walls of Studio D at the Arts Center. The artist continues to prefer to shoot film rather than switch to digital.

“In my photos I always try to pay homage to the place I am in, while also striving to create an ethereal feel to the scene,” he said. “Shooting with film helps me achieve this by enabling me to slow down and put care and consideration into my compositions. Also, film cameras are so fun to create with and that is the most important thing.”

The Ocean City Center for the Arts is open seven days a week with free admission. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.