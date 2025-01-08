32 F
Ocean City
A Snow Day at the Beach!

FamilyMidtownNorth Ocean City
By Anne

Ocean City Md’s snowstorm may have passed, but it left behind a winter wonderland! ✨ Sparkling snow still dusts the town, creating picture-perfect scenes. And the best part? The roads are clear, making it easy to get out and enjoy the beauty. Check out these photos taken Wednesday, two days after the first snowflakes fell! ❄️

Looking along Wight St on 139th Street.
Blue skies and white “sand” makes for a great beach day on 139th Street.
On the Ocean City Boardwalk, looking south from 14th Street.
Looking along the canal near Channel Buoy Rd
Th remains of a snowman on the beach on 139th St!
Looking up Baltimore Ave near 26th Street.
Condo Row on Coastal Highway near 110th Street
Looking north on the Boardwalk at 14th Street
Snow on the beach at 13th Street!
Snow on the beach at 139th Street looking north
A snowy day at the beach
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
