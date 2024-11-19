Win Big This New Year’s at Winterfest of Lights!

Coca-Cola is giving you the chance to win awesome prizes this New Year’s weekend at Winterfest of Lights in Northside Park!

Here’s how to play:

Between December 29-31 2024, find the hidden Coca-Cola bottles: Explore the Winterfest of Lights displays and keep your eyes peeled for hidden Coca-Cola bottles.

Check for winning messages: Some bottles contain winning messages inside.

Claim your prize: Bring your winning bottle to the main Winterfest entrance to exchange it for Coca-Cola merchandise.

Prizes include:

Hot air popcorn machines

Outdoor speakers

Headphones

Tumblers

Sunglasses

Games

Blankets

Caps

Chairs

And much more!

Don’t miss out!

Prize deadline: All prizes must be claimed by 10:30 pm on December 31, 2024.

All transactions are final.

Ring in the New Year with exciting prizes from Coca-Cola at Winterfest of Lights!

DECEMBER 29-31 2024

More about Winterfest of Lights can be found here.