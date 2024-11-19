Win Big This New Year’s at Winterfest of Lights!

Coca-Cola is giving you the chance to win awesome prizes this New Year’s weekend at Winterfest of Lights in Northside Park!
Here’s how to play:
Between December 29-31 2024, find the hidden Coca-Cola bottles: Explore the Winterfest of Lights displays and keep your eyes peeled for hidden Coca-Cola bottles.
Check for winning messages: Some bottles contain winning messages inside.
Claim your prize: Bring your winning bottle to the main Winterfest entrance to exchange it for Coca-Cola merchandise.
Prizes include:
Hot air popcorn machines
Outdoor speakers
Headphones
Tumblers
Sunglasses
Games
Blankets
Caps
Chairs
And much more!
Prize deadline: All prizes must be claimed by 10:30 pm on December 31, 2024.
All transactions are final.
DECEMBER 29-31 2024
More about Winterfest of Lights can be found here.