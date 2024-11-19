57.2 F
Ocean City
Win Big This New Year’s at Winterfest of Lights!

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Events
By Anne

Winterfest Coke contestCoca-Cola is giving you the chance to win awesome prizes this New Year’s weekend at Winterfest of Lights in Northside Park!

Here’s how to play:

Between December 29-31 2024, find the hidden Coca-Cola bottles: Explore the Winterfest of Lights displays and keep your eyes peeled for hidden Coca-Cola bottles.
Check for winning messages: Some bottles contain winning messages inside.
Claim your prize: Bring your winning bottle to the main Winterfest entrance to exchange it for Coca-Cola merchandise.
Prizes include:

Hot air popcorn machines
Outdoor speakers
Headphones
Tumblers
Sunglasses
Games
Blankets
Caps
Chairs
And much more!
Don’t miss out!

Prize deadline: All prizes must be claimed by 10:30 pm on December 31, 2024.
All transactions are final.
Ring in the New Year with exciting prizes from Coca-Cola at Winterfest of Lights!

DECEMBER 29-31 2024

More about Winterfest of Lights can be found here.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
