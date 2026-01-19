What are you looking for?
24.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Art League of Ocean City invites Worcester County students to enter art show and win cash prizes

Art LeagueArts & CultureFamily
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 19, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites students in middle and high school in Worcester Co., Md. to enter their original artwork and be eligible to win cash prizes in the annual Shirley Hall Youth Art Show. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28, 2026.

The Art League is expanding this annual youth art in 2026, and entries will hang in Studio E at the Ocean City Center for the Arts for the entire March exhibition, March 6-28, 2026.

The Art League will accept entries in-person at the OC Arts Center, 502 94th St. bayside, from Sunday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 28 during regular Arts Center hours, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.

For more than 34 continuous years, the Art League has presented an annual youth art show for Worcester Co. students. Originally sponsored by the Women’s Club of Ocean City and coordinated by member Shirley Hall, a former Art League president, the Art League continued to coordinate the show after the Women’s Club disbanded, believing it central to its mission. When Shirley Hall passed away in 2006, the Art League renamed the show in her honor. 

Hall’s daughter, Betsy Hall Harrison, will judge the show and provide $300 in prize money to the students in memory of her mother.

The show is open to all middle and high school students in Worcester County, including public, private, and homeschool students. Artwork must be original, and all two-dimensional art is eligible: paintings, drawings, photographs, mixed media, etchings, and more. The artwork must have been created in the past year. Artwork must be matted or framed and ready to hang.

Questions should be directed to Kacie Neeb, gallery manager, at the Art League, kacie@artleagueofoceancity.org.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Love is in the salty beach air: A guide to Valentine’s Day in Ocean City
Next article
Ocean City Film Festival: Spotlight on the Animals Collectively Showcase

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,390SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,390SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND