Art League of Ocean City invites Worcester County students to enter art show and win cash prizes

OCEAN CITY, MD — Jan. 19, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites students in middle and high school in Worcester Co., Md. to enter their original artwork and be eligible to win cash prizes in the annual Shirley Hall Youth Art Show. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28, 2026.

The Art League is expanding this annual youth art in 2026, and entries will hang in Studio E at the Ocean City Center for the Arts for the entire March exhibition, March 6-28, 2026.

The Art League will accept entries in-person at the OC Arts Center, 502 94th St. bayside, from Sunday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 28 during regular Arts Center hours, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.– 4 p.m.

For more than 34 continuous years, the Art League has presented an annual youth art show for Worcester Co. students. Originally sponsored by the Women’s Club of Ocean City and coordinated by member Shirley Hall, a former Art League president, the Art League continued to coordinate the show after the Women’s Club disbanded, believing it central to its mission. When Shirley Hall passed away in 2006, the Art League renamed the show in her honor.

Hall’s daughter, Betsy Hall Harrison, will judge the show and provide $300 in prize money to the students in memory of her mother.

The show is open to all middle and high school students in Worcester County, including public, private, and homeschool students. Artwork must be original, and all two-dimensional art is eligible: paintings, drawings, photographs, mixed media, etchings, and more. The artwork must have been created in the past year. Artwork must be matted or framed and ready to hang.

Questions should be directed to Kacie Neeb, gallery manager, at the Art League, kacie@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.