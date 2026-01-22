BLOOD BANK OF DELMARVA TO HOST 27TH ANNUAL OCEAN CITY BLOOD DRIVE

Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan will present BBD with a proclamation

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) will host the 27th annual Ocean City Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 27th and Wednesday, January 28th. This drive is traditionally BBD’s largest, and takes place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center overlooking scenic Assawoman Bay.

Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan will present BBD with a proclamation recognizing the drive’s impact on the drive’s first day (1/27) at 9 am.

January, which was proclaimed National Blood Donor Month by President Richard Nixon in 1970, is historically one of the most challenging months for the blood supply. Holiday travel, school breaks, winter weather, and seasonal illness often prevent donors from keeping appointments, even as patient needs remain constant. The annual observance serves as an important reminder of the lifesaving impact of routine blood donation nationwide.

This blood drive is made possible in part by the Town of Ocean City, Md., Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Knight of Columbus Council # 9503, the Ocean City Lions Club, and the Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. In light of recent updates to FDA guidance, more people than ever may now be eligible to give. To view current eligibility guidelines, visit delmarvablood.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 27th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Sign up HERE

Wednesday, January 28th from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Sign up HERE



WHERE: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

WHO: Blood Donors, Volunteers and Blood Bank of Delmarva Representatives

WHY: It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

To sign up for this blood drive, visit the links above or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

About Blood Bank of Delmarva

Founded in 1954, Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has served the Delmarva Peninsula for 70 years, delivering nearly 90,000 lifesaving blood products annually to 40+ hospitals, EMS and healthcare partners. BBD is part of New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe), which spans 17+ states and delivers one million blood products to 400+ U.S. hospitals annually. NYBCe additionally delivers cellular therapies, specialty pharmacy, and medical services to 200+ research, academic and biopharmaceutical organizations. NYBCe’s Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute is a leader in hematology and transfusion medicine research, dedicated to the study, prevention, treatment and cure of bloodborne and blood-related diseases. BBD serves as a vital community lifeline dedicated to helping patients and advancing global public health. To learn more, visit delmarvablood.org. Connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

