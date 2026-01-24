PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY OVER THE PAST 2 WEEKS

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 2 and 3 of 2026

Let’s look at some pictures from January 9th thru 23rd of 2026 in Ocean City.

Getting further into winter and now starting to see wintry things such as a frozen over boardwalk and light snow. More to come for sure in this coming week. But yet the sunny days in Ocean City almost offset some of this cold and strong winds.

Proof of the weather changing is brine treated streets and the frozen boardwalk.

As we get into changing weather, make sure you check out our webcams

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great year round!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very few people seen in the early mornings, but several more seen as the sun stays out later in the day.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Inlet and Bayside

The full closing of the Rote 50 Bridge between January 20th and February 3rd has become a big challenge for those hoping to drive between downtown Ocean City and west Ocean City. But, luckily its being worked on in this middle of winter and not a busier time in Ocean City.

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

The inlet is great to visit all year round.

The Beach

Nice cloud formations arise in the winter months.

And hardy surfers, too!

Buildings

This past week we highlighted the renovated building on Worcester Street which is owned and removed by the OCDC. This will be the new US Postal Service facility opening for this coming summer once the facility at Philadelphia and 5th Street is closed.

Sunsets

Always spectacular on our bayside this time of year.

Be careful driving and getting around with this approaching storm coming to Ocean City this weekend.