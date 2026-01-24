What are you looking for?
PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY OVER THE PAST 2 WEEKS

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 2 and 3 of 2026

Ocean City beach sky
Ocean City beach sky

 

Let’s look at some pictures from January 9th thru 23rd of 2026 in Ocean City.

Getting further into winter and now starting to see wintry things such as a frozen over boardwalk and light snow.  More to come for sure in this coming week.  But yet the sunny days in Ocean City almost offset some of this cold and strong winds.

Proof of the weather changing is brine treated streets and the frozen boardwalk.

Frozen boardwalk
Frozen boardwalk
Brine treated Baltimore Avenue
Brine treated Baltimore Avenue

As we get into changing weather, make sure you check out our webcams:https://www.oceancity.com/webcams/

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great year round!

Sunrise
Sunrise
Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Very few people seen in the early mornings, but several more seen as the sun stays out later in the day.

Boardwalk scene
Boardwalk scene

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Inlet and Bayside

Rising sun near inlet
Rising sun near inlet

The full closing of the Rote 50 Bridge between January 20th and February 3rd has become a big challenge for those hoping to drive between downtown Ocean City and west Ocean City.  But, luckily its being worked on in this middle of winter and not a busier time in Ocean City. 

Repair work on Route 50 bridge
Repair work on Route 50 bridge

 

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

The inlet is great to visit all year round.

 

The Beach

Nice cloud formations arise in the winter months.

Ocean City beach sky
Ocean City beach sky

 

And hardy surfers, too!

Winter surfer
Winter surfer

 

 

Buildings

This past week we highlighted the renovated building on Worcester Street which is owned and removed by the OCDC.  This will be the new US Postal Service facility opening for this coming summer once the facility at Philadelphia and 5th Street is closed.

New downtown post office site
New downtown post office site

Sunsets

Always spectacular on our bayside this time of year.

Sunset in Ocean City
Sunset in Ocean City

 

Be careful driving and getting around with this approaching storm coming to Ocean City this weekend.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
