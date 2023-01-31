Art League of Ocean City First Friday Opening Reception

OCEAN CITY, MD —Jan. 30, 2023 — The Art League of Ocean City welcomes the public to their free First Friday opening reception. The event takes place Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, with openings for six new exhibitions.

Fabric is the medium in the “Art Quilters on the Edge” exhibition in the Thaler Gallery. Members of the Four County Quilters Guild formed the group to explore fiber art, mixed

media, contemporary quilting, and creativity. Current members include Della Aubrey-Miller, Ann Brakob, Karen Amelia Brown, Kay Campbell, Dawn Cynamon, Elsie Dentes, Neani Mee, Olga Schrichte, Etta Stewart, Janie Tegeler, Joan Watkins, and Carol Yonetz.

The Sisson Galleria hosts an all-media group show entitled “Opposites Attract.” Contrast in art creates variety, visual interest, and drama, and this show explores this essential principle of design by including two opposing elements, such as light/shadow, calm/chaos, or complementary colors.

Studio E artist D’Shon McCarthy grew up in Salisbury with a passion for creating art. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Salisbury University, where she primarily focused on portraiture and narrative. Finding inspiration in the subconscious and her interpersonal relationships has allowed McCarthy to combine the traditional figure with her own personal symbols and images in her paintings.

The photographs of Kevin Moore line the walls of the Spotlight Gallery. A full-time designer, photographer, and resident of Baltimore, he photographs around the Chesapeake region. “My work covers a range of subjects, but colorful people and interesting places are among my favorite things to photograph,” he said. His photos have appeared in The Boston Review, Baltimore Magazine, Bethesda Magazine, and Delaware Beach Life, as well as online sites like The Huffington Post, Sports Illustrated, and the Colbert Report.

Jeweler Rachael Parolski of Berlin is the artisan in residence for February. She has been designing for her South Pointe Jewelry company for seven years, and is a lifelong treasure hunter, nature lover, and crafter. Parolski designs jewelry using upcycled elements, such as antique silver platters and semi-precious stones.

The art exhibition in the new Staircase Gallery also changes for a six-month show entitled “Jazz Greats” by Emil Markulis of Washington, D. C. The artist has devoted himself to self-expression and the portrayal of beauty and life through painting in a wide variety of mediums. He has studied extensively at the Alexandria Art League, and his worldwide travels have inspired many of his paintings.

PKS Investments sponsors the complimentary refreshments for the event.

The Art League’s satellite galleries are also continuing their exhibitions. Fiber artist Dale Ashera-Davis of Berlin shows her work at the Coffee Beanery on 94th St. and Coastal Hwy. Don Hartman of Ocean Pines continues his show entitled “On Vacation with the Boys and Girls” in the Princess Royale lobby, 9100 Coastal Hwy.

The Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. is open daily until 4 p.m., and admission is always free. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.