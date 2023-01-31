Ocean City to Host First Running Festival

Ocean City will be hosting their very first Ocean City Running Festival. The running festival will take place on October 28, 2023. There are several distances available from marathon and half marathon to 8K and 5K. Virtual running options are also available. Registration is now open. Prices vary from $30-$100 with a price increase once the first 500 people register. Register here.

Chessie Challenge

In addition to the scenic running experience in Ocean City, the running festival has transformed itself into a chase for Chessie! Start your journey in Annapolis in March at the Annapolis Running Festival. Take on any distance to start your search for the infamous sea monster. Continue the trek in Baltimore, either in June at the Baltimore 10 Miler or in October at the Baltimore Running Festival. And finally bring your ship in through the inlet of Ocean City and run any distance to complete the Chessie Challenge. All runners will receive a shiny metal fit for any running pirate in addition to other gifts for participating. For more information on the Chessie Challenge, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OceanCityRunningFestival/Page/chessie