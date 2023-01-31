40.4 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
NewsOcean City EventsThings to Do in Ocean City

Ocean City to Host First Running Festival

By Katie Ruskey
OC Running Festival

Ocean City will be hosting their very first Ocean City Running Festival. The running festival will take place on October 28, 2023. There are several distances available from marathon and half marathon to 8K and 5K. Virtual running options are also available. Registration is now open. Prices vary from $30-$100 with a price increase once the first 500 people register. Register here.

Ocean City Running Festival

Chessie Challenge

In addition to the scenic running experience in Ocean City, the running festival has transformed itself into a chase for Chessie! Start your journey in Annapolis in March at the Annapolis Running Festival. Take on any distance to start your search for the infamous sea monster. Continue the trek in Baltimore, either in June at the Baltimore 10 Miler or in October at the Baltimore Running Festival. And finally bring your ship in through the inlet of Ocean City and run any distance to complete the Chessie Challenge. All runners will receive a shiny metal fit for any running pirate in addition to other gifts for participating. For more information on the Chessie Challenge, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OceanCityRunningFestival/Page/chessie

Chessie Challenge 2023
Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Art League of Ocean City First Friday Opening Reception
Next article
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,869FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe
Princess Royale, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,869FollowersFollow
489SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND