A WEEK IN REVIEW OF PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY MARYLAND

DowntownOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK OF PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY MARYLAND

Halloween Beach Maze
Halloween Beach Maze

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between October 26th thru November 1.  This past week featured several special events in Ocean City. These included the 2024 Sunfest’s last two days and OCToberfest and its Halloween Beach maze and related Halloween items.

 

Special events

2024 SunFest

sunfest music
Sunfest music

The 49th annual SunFest returned for October 24th thru 27th.  The weather was fantastic.  Great music, vendors, activities, and beer and wine selections, too.  The last two days of Sunfest (Oct. 26th and 27th) resulted in large crowds which followed the first two days.  All sponsored by the Town of Ocean City and free.

dog jumping comps at sunfest
Dog jumping comps at Sunfest

 

2024 Halloween Beach Maze

The Town of Ocean City featured its OCToberfest Halloween Beach Maze which is always a fun event from October 24th to 27th.  Other related activities to OCToberfest included Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, Drive in Disguise, and The Great Pumpkin Race.  This Haunted Beach Maze was located on the beach by N. Division Street.  Scary figures were found throughout this long maze, but there are also live figures, dressed in costumes, that sometimes jump out!  This was a free and well attended event again this year.

Halloween beach maze
Halloween Beach Maze

 

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Wicomico Street bars in early morning
Wicomico Street jand its bars in early morning

Some of the select pictures highlighted this week were a quiet morning along Wicomico Street (just off the boardwalk) and its downtown bars, the recently new sand barriers located along the boardwalk area, and the tall tower located at the south end of the boardwalk by the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum. 

Tower at end of boardwalk
Tower at south end of boardwalk

 

 

We also included an Inlet picture of a boater returning back to Ocean City during the morning hours and also the strong morning winds we experienced and seen at the bayside end of Talbot Street.  As evident during this boat ride the inlet was fairly mild at that time.

Boater coming through OC inlet
Boater coming through OC inlet
Talbot Street on windy morning
Talbot Street on windy morning

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sunrise on ocean city beach
Sunrise on Ocean City beach

If you are in Ocean City, we have to feature the great sunrises that we had this past week.  So rather than just show one of the them we’ll show several.

Another sunrise in ocean city
Another beautiful sunrise in Ocean City

 

 

Ocean City Boardwalk buildings during sunrise

The Kite Loft in early morning
The Kite Loft in early morning

Just as striking as the Ocean City beach sunrises are the pictures that highlight some of the iconic buildings and businesses in Ocean City.  This week it was The Kite Loft (between 5th and 6th Streets) and Shenanigans Irish Pub and Grille (at 4th Street).

Shoreham Hotel and Shenanigans on early morning sunrise
Shoreham Hotel and Shenanigans on early morning sunrise

 

End of parking meters

Yes, as we come to November 1st, the public and on street parking meters are turned off until the end of March.  While this end is always welcomed by visitors and residents it also means the season is officially over.  However, it also brings on some of the great hotel and restaurant specials that all can enjoy by coming to Ocean City during this offseason.

No paid parking meters as of November 1
No paid parking meters as of November 1

 

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
