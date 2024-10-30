57.2 F
Ocean City
Marlin Moon Restaurant: Your Weeknight Dining Destination Just Got Even Better!

By Ann

marlin moon restaurant menu

We know you love the Marlin Moon Restaurant. Who doesn’t? Delicious food in an oceanfront hotel with that Ocean City vibe… it’s a winning combination. But guess what? It just got even BETTER. The Marlin Moon Restaurant has rolled out some incredible new off-season specials that make it the perfect spot for locals and visitors alike to dine any night of the week. Check it out:

Early Bird Gets the…Discount!

scallop entree at the Marlin Moon Restaurant - all entrees 20 percent off with early bird special

That’s right, early birds, this one’s for you. Every single day of the week, Marlin Moon is offering 20% off all regular-priced entrees from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Thinking about trying that mouthwatering crab cake or the perfectly seared scallops? Now’s your chance to indulge and save some cash while you’re at it.

Weeknight Wine Down (Sundays – Thursdays)

The Marlin Moon Restaurant is very excited that their new natural wine menu is rolled out and you can now go enjoy these for yourselves!

Wine lovers rejoice! Sunday through Thursday, from 6:00 PM to close, Marlin Moon is taking 20% off all bottles of wine. Whether you prefer a crisp white, a bold red, or something sparkling, you can find the perfect pairing for your meal at a fantastic price.

Martini Magic

martini at the Marlin Moon Restaurant

Need a little something to shake up your evening? Marlin Moon has you covered with $10 Smirnoff and Tanqueray Martinis. Classic and refreshing, these martinis are the perfect way to start your meal or unwind after a long day.

Old Fashioned, New Price

old fashioned cocktail

For those who appreciate the classics, Marlin Moon is serving up $10 Woodford Reserve Old Fashioneds. Sip on this timeless cocktail and savor the smooth, rich flavors of Woodford Reserve bourbon.

Don’t Miss Out!

entree at marlin moon restaurant

With these amazing specials, there’s no reason not to head to Marlin Moon Restaurant this week. It’s located inside the Doubletree by Hilton so if you don’t have a room yet, you can book an oceanfront room and walk to the Marlin Moon!  Grab your friends, family, or that special someone and enjoy delicious food, stunning views, and unbeatable prices. Just remember, these specials exclude holidays, so plan accordingly!

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
