Marlin Moon Restaurant: Your Weeknight Dining Destination Just Got Even Better!

We know you love the Marlin Moon Restaurant. Who doesn’t? Delicious food in an oceanfront hotel with that Ocean City vibe… it’s a winning combination. But guess what? It just got even BETTER. The Marlin Moon Restaurant has rolled out some incredible new off-season specials that make it the perfect spot for locals and visitors alike to dine any night of the week. Check it out:

Early Bird Gets the…Discount!

That’s right, early birds, this one’s for you. Every single day of the week, Marlin Moon is offering 20% off all regular-priced entrees from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Thinking about trying that mouthwatering crab cake or the perfectly seared scallops? Now’s your chance to indulge and save some cash while you’re at it.

Weeknight Wine Down (Sundays – Thursdays)

Wine lovers rejoice! Sunday through Thursday, from 6:00 PM to close, Marlin Moon is taking 20% off all bottles of wine. Whether you prefer a crisp white, a bold red, or something sparkling, you can find the perfect pairing for your meal at a fantastic price.

Martini Magic

Need a little something to shake up your evening? Marlin Moon has you covered with $10 Smirnoff and Tanqueray Martinis. Classic and refreshing, these martinis are the perfect way to start your meal or unwind after a long day.

Old Fashioned, New Price

For those who appreciate the classics, Marlin Moon is serving up $10 Woodford Reserve Old Fashioneds. Sip on this timeless cocktail and savor the smooth, rich flavors of Woodford Reserve bourbon.

Don’t Miss Out!

With these amazing specials, there’s no reason not to head to Marlin Moon Restaurant this week. It’s located inside the Doubletree by Hilton so if you don’t have a room yet, you can book an oceanfront room and walk to the Marlin Moon! Grab your friends, family, or that special someone and enjoy delicious food, stunning views, and unbeatable prices. Just remember, these specials exclude holidays, so plan accordingly!