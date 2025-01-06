28.4 F
Ocean City
SNOW DAY IN OCEAN CITY TODAY!

DowntownOcean City BeachOcean City Boardwalk
By Glenn Irwin

Snow Day in Ocean City Md today!

 

boardwalk picture
boardwalk picture

 

It seems like it’s been a long while since we have had any measurable snow in Ocean City but we are getting it today!

Whether you like snow or not, when it arrives to our beach town it’s always a little special.  Today’s Ocean City accumulation is expected to reach about six inches, with most arriving in the early morning hours, turning to a wintery mix, and then to rain as the temperatures exceed thirty-two degrees.  But then we may get additional snow tonight!  And a chance for more next weekend!!

 

But let’s look at some Ocean City pictures of the snow from this morning.  And just so you know, most local governments and school districts in our area have announced closures today including the Town of Ocean City.

 

Streets

Philadelphia Avenue picture
Philadelphia Avenue picture

The Town of Ocean City was out early this morning clearing the major roads of snow and then getting to the secondary roads next.  However, residents and visitors have been advised to stay inside given these conditions.  Even the bus service has been halted for today given these wintery conditions.

Here’s pictures of Philadelphia Avenue from 26th Street this morning and Baltimore Avenue.

 

Baltimore Avenue picture
Baltimore Avenue picture

Boardwalk

Nothing better for visitors to see and experience then snow on the Ocean City boardwalk.  Few people were seen on the boardwalk this morning but as seen in the snow tracks there were several about walking their dogs.

boardwalk picture
boardwalk picture
beach picture by boardwalk
beach picture by boardwalk

 

The Beach

shoreline picture
shoreline picture

Actually, there is one thing that tops the boardwalk on snow days, and that’s a snow beach!  Many people have never seen snow on a beach but we have a great day today.  And to experience the shoreline as the ocean waves hit on the snow is something to behold.

shoreline picture 3
shoreline picture 3

 

So, if you haven’t got outside today for a short walk, do so to experience this pleasure of this season while it’s here.  Of course, the clearing of one’s vehicles and shoveling of one’s driveways may often offset this seasonal pleasure. 

beach picture towards boardwalk
beach picture towards boardwalk

 

Snow quotes

“Snow flurries began to fall and they swirled around people’s legs like house cats.  It was magical, this snow globe world.” – Sarah Addison Allen

“Snowflakes are kisses from heaven.” – unknown

And then we have this quote from Carl Reiner – “A lot of people like snow.  I find it to be an unnecessary freezing of water.” 

To each his own!

shoreline picture 2
shoreline picture 2

 

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
