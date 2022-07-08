3 Outdoor Restaurants that are Favorites in the Rain Too

We ran into this group when we were sampling the happy hour specials at the Angler. You get two drinks for the price of one – so be careful! We ended up thinking we had ordered one drink and were getting two and actually ordered two drinks and got four!

This family was from Pennsylvania and had brought their dog Pippa. The staff loved the pooch and brought her a bowl with a chopped up hamburger with a dog treat on top. We have never seen a dog treated so well!

A storm was approaching as we sat there and once it hit, the staff dropped the plastic curtains seen in the photo so fast, there was little chance of getting wet. This is a great place to go for happy hour, seafood dinners, or just a drink while you listen to live music – and it’s all possible in the rain.