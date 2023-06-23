Rainy Day Revelry: Embracing the Delight of Day Drinking – 9 Recommendations for Local Drinking Holes

Discover 10 Scenic Spots and Signature Drinks for Your Ultimate Coastal Day Drinking Experience, whether you are into fresh juice, mocktails, local craft beer, wine or cocktails, you can’t be a day drinker unless you start in the morning. Don’t get stuck in your hotel room due to bad weather, there are lots of options for venturing out to explore Ocean City, even in the rain!
Join us on a delightful journey as we unveil nine extraordinary spots in Ocean City, each paired with at least one unique libation. So, get thirsty and let’s embark on an unforgettable adventure.
1Non-alcoholic refreshment: Solstice Ocean City
Location: Inside the Hilton Garden Inn
Featured Drink: LIL NOJITO | $8
If you are in the mood for a little lime, a little mint, and a lot of refreshment, then try the mocktail, Lil Mojito, at the Solstice. It contains seltzer, fresh squeezed lime juice, cane sugar, and fresh mint. There are lots of alcoholic drinks here, but if you are starting early, we
2Money Saving Happy Hour: Captain’s Table
Location: Inside the Courtyard by Marriott on the Boardwalk
Featured drinks: Happy Hour Rail Drinks – Only $5; Michelob Drafts & Natural Light cans are only $2.50, and house wine is $7.
Served from 4-6, you can’t beat the Happy Hour deals if you like simple options. And once you enjoy happy hour, their seafood and steak are simple and spectacular. Lump crab flatbread, crispy calamari, lobster tail and steak. Hungry? Spend your money on the food and
3Tropical Oasis: Seacrets
Location: 49th Street
Featured Drink: Pain in de Ass
No Ocean City day drinking experience is complete without a visit to Seacrets. Immerse yourself in the tropical atmosphere while sipping on the iconic Pain in de Ass cocktail, a tantalizing fusion of Jamaican rum, coconut rum, and fruit juices that will transport you to an island paradise. Layers of frozen Rum Runner and Piña Colada, you get two great tropical drinks in one. If you love local, try the OC Ice Tea – a blend of two local originals: Hoop Tea first made here in Ocean City and Seacrets Distilling’s lemon drop vodka. Yum!
4Boardwalk Refreshment: Harrison’s Harbor Watch
Location: Inlet on the Boardwalk
Featured Drinks: THE HALE HARRISON BRILLIANT PEACH COCKTAIL & Mango Daiquiri Non-Alcoholic Smoothie
If you want a great view of the inlet which is lit up at night and reminds you of a cruise ship, then visit Harrison’s Harbor Watch and try their signature drink named after one of the family members who own this restaurant along with many other hotels and restaurants in town. Combining Tito’s Handmade Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, peach purée, and served on the rocks, you can’t go wrong with this libation. If you would rather go alcohol free, try the mango daiquiri or non-alcoholic piña colada.
5Prickly Pear Margarita if you have to Choose: The Wedge
Location: Next door to Harrison’s Harbor Watch, overlooking the inlet at the terminus of the boardwalk.
Featured Drinks: Prickly Pear Margarita
Just one door down from Harrison’s Harbor Watch, you will find the outdoor bar/restaurant, the Wedge. This place has just been renovated and newly opened, and it truly has the best location in Ocean City. Nestled under Trimpers big Ferris wheel, you can watch the boats go by, the dolphins surface, and sip one of the MANY drink options here. One we liked was the Prickly Pear Margarita with tequila, triple sec, prickly pear puree, sours, lime and orange juice. Of course, if it’s raining, the outdoor area is more limited, so you’ll just have to be one of the first to arrive.
6Local Craft Beer Haven: The Other One Brewing Company
Location: 24th Street
Featured Beverage: Local Craft Beer Flight
For beer enthusiasts, The Other One Brewing company hearkens back to Backshore Brewing Company and is a must-visit destination. Inside the Embers Center, you just need to sample their handcrafted beers with a local craft beer flight. You will likely be served by the management team, a husband/wife duo – who brew and showcase their selection of the finest brews every day. Each beer is brewed with passion and coastal flair so check out the names and ask for a sample.
7Hidden Gem: The Angler Restaurant
Location: Talbot Street under the Route 50 bridge
Featured Drink: Doggie Brew By Busch
Discover the charm of The Angler Restaurant & Bar, tucked away on the bayside below the Route 50 bridge and bring your canine with you. If you sit outside in the bar area, you can order a “Doggie Brew By Busch” which they describe as a “nutritious treat for your pet. Share a brew with your boo!” They also have a dog menu offered throughout the day. If you would rather focus on yourself, try their Goombay Smash during their High Tide Time from 3 – 6 every day. You can get 2 Goombay Smashes for the price of one. Don’t be fooled. If you order one drink, you will get two so order accordingly. This fabulous coconut, pineapple and rum drink will remind you of the islands which doesn’t hurt as you watch the boats come and go from their marina. You can watch them from their webcam too.
8Lie-bations & Guinness – Shenanigans
Location: On the Boardwalk at 4th Street
Featured Drink: Temperance Toucan
Shenanigan’s is a St. Patrick’s Day favorite in Ocean City and why not? It’s an Irish pub on the boardwalk overlooking the beach and the Atlantic Ocean. There is outside seating – when the rain stops, but it is large inside and accommodates the entire family. The Temperance Toucan is a refreshing blend of tropical fruit juices and mango puree. They have a “Fruits Magoots” too which is lemonade mixed with mango, strawberry, watermelon or raspberry puree. You could also opt for their wide selection of local craft beer or Guinness.
9Waterfront Relaxation up North – Reef 118 & the Atrium Bistro
Location: Inside the Carousel Hotel at 118th Street
Renovated recently, the restaurants in the Carousel offer lots of options for the day drinker. We like the milkshakes at the ice cream bistro next to the skating rink. Around the corner and enjoying a great view of the ocean, Reef 118 offers drinks from a large bar with an equally large seating area to shelter you from any storm. You can grab a drink and cozy up to the bar in the rain, or you can go outside, watch the mermaids or enjoy movies on the beach.
Ocean City’s charm extends beyond its sandy beaches and bustling boardwalk. Embarking on a day drinking adventure allows you to discover hidden gems, experience breathtaking views, and savor a diverse range of libations that embody the coastal spirit. From beachside bars to rooftop lounges, each location provides a unique ambiance, complemented by handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, and local craft beers. So, next time you find yourself in Ocean City, let the coastal libations guide you on a memorable journey through this picturesque seaside destination. Cheers to the perfect blend of flavors and moments that make day drinking in Ocean City an unforgettable experience!