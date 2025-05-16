73.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

2025 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest Winner

BEST OF OCEAN CITYNewsI Love OC
By Anne
Best of Ocean City Photo Contest Winner 2025 - Sunrise by Jenn Perry
Winning photo by Jenn Perry

Sunrise on 12th Street Captures the Photo Contest Crown

The 2025 Best of Ocean City Photo Contest has concluded, and the results are in! Congratulations to Jenn Perry, whose breathtaking photo titled “Sunrise on 12th Street”—also affectionately called “Tequila Sunrise”—was named the official Photo Contest Winner. Thousands of votes poured in, making this one of our most exciting years yet.

A Close Call at the Top

The competition was fierce, with three incredible finalists earning high praise from voters in this year’s Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest:

  1. Sunset Over Canal – A peaceful moment capturing the sun setting over one of Ocean City’s serene waterways. (17.67% of votes)Best of Ocean City Photo Contest runner-up - Sunset Over Canal
  2. Black and White Roller Coaster – A nostalgic black-and-white image of the Ocean City Boardwalk roller coaster, reminding us of summers past. (16.68% of votes)Photo Contest runner-up - Black and White Roller Coaster, Ocean City
  3. Sunrise on 12th Street (aka Tequila Sunrise) – The winning photograph by Jenn Perry, capturing the first light over the Atlantic Ocean. (19.95% of votes)2025 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest Winner Plaque

A Symbol of Local Pride

Jenn Perry’s Best of Ocean City Photo Contest winning entry will be featured on the official 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners plaque. This plaque will be proudly displayed at winning businesses throughout Ocean City, showcasing the community’s appreciation for both its local talent and beloved landmarks.

Capturing Ocean City’s Essence

With its radiant hues and peaceful atmosphere, the photo contest winner perfectly captures the essence of Ocean City: natural beauty, peaceful sunrises, and endless inspiration. It’s a tribute not only to the photographer but also to a town that continues to charm locals and visitors alike.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest! The final results of the full Best of Ocean City® awards will be announced on May 23, 2025. Visit OceanCity.com to see all the winners and join us in celebrating the best of our beach town.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Blood Bank of Delmarva to Host 5th Annual Blood for a Brew Campaign

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,050SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,050SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND