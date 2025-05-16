Sunrise on 12th Street Captures the Photo Contest Crown

The 2025 Best of Ocean City Photo Contest has concluded, and the results are in! Congratulations to Jenn Perry, whose breathtaking photo titled “Sunrise on 12th Street”—also affectionately called “Tequila Sunrise”—was named the official Photo Contest Winner. Thousands of votes poured in, making this one of our most exciting years yet.

A Close Call at the Top

The competition was fierce, with three incredible finalists earning high praise from voters in this year’s Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest:

Sunset Over Canal – A peaceful moment capturing the sun setting over one of Ocean City’s serene waterways. (17.67% of votes) Black and White Roller Coaster – A nostalgic black-and-white image of the Ocean City Boardwalk roller coaster, reminding us of summers past. (16.68% of votes) Sunrise on 12th Street (aka Tequila Sunrise) – The winning photograph by Jenn Perry, capturing the first light over the Atlantic Ocean. (19.95% of votes)

A Symbol of Local Pride

Jenn Perry’s Best of Ocean City Photo Contest winning entry will be featured on the official 2025 Best of Ocean City® winners plaque. This plaque will be proudly displayed at winning businesses throughout Ocean City, showcasing the community’s appreciation for both its local talent and beloved landmarks.

Capturing Ocean City’s Essence

With its radiant hues and peaceful atmosphere, the photo contest winner perfectly captures the essence of Ocean City: natural beauty, peaceful sunrises, and endless inspiration. It’s a tribute not only to the photographer but also to a town that continues to charm locals and visitors alike.

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest! The final results of the full Best of Ocean City® awards will be announced on May 23, 2025. Visit OceanCity.com to see all the winners and join us in celebrating the best of our beach town.