THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 20 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 10 and May 16.

Here’s some pictures of this twentieth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises continue to showcase our area.

Boardwalk Rock

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event set up started this week. The event runs from May 17th and 18th.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City beach

Let’s highlight several older buildings in OC

The Atlantic House, constructed in 1929 has many architectural details that makes it so special! Located at Baltimore Avenue and 5th Street.

Constructed in 1891, the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum building is the oldest building on the Ocean City Boardwalk. It was moved to its current location at the south end of the boardwalk in 1978.

Ocean City Bayside

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip.

Check out this article about details of our bayside.

Ocean City sunset

Enjoy this Boardwalk Rock weekend in Ocean City if you are in town.

Memorial Day is very soon!!