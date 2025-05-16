68.1 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Book Your Stay
Get Exclusive Savings Passes

THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 20 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 10 and May 16.

Here’s some pictures of this twentieth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises continue to showcase our area.

Sunrise
Sunrise
Foggy sunrise
Foggy sunrise
Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise

 

Boardwalk Rock

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event set up started this week.  The event runs from May 17th and 18th

Boardwalk Rock main stage set up
Boardwalk Rock main stage set up
Boardwalk Rock set up
Boardwalk Rock set up

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Boardwalk in morning
Boardwalk in morning

Ocean City beach

Beach view following wooden walkways
Beach view following wooden walkways

 

Let’s highlight several older buildings in OC

The Atlantic House, constructed in 1929 has many architectural details that makes it so special!  Located at Baltimore Avenue and 5th Street.

501 Baltimore Avenue
501 Baltimore Avenue

 

Constructed in 1891, the Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum building is the oldest building on the Ocean City Boardwalk.  It was moved to its current location at the south end of the boardwalk in 1978.

OC Lifesaving Station Museum
OC Lifesaving Station Museum

 

Ocean City Bayside

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip. 

Blue Heron by Route 50 Bridge
Blue Heron by Route 50 Bridge

Check out this article about details of our bayside.

Bayside view
Bayside view

 

Ocean City sunset

Sunset by Route 50 Bridge
Sunset by Route 50 Bridge

 

Enjoy this Boardwalk Rock weekend in Ocean City if you are in town. 

Memorial Day is very soon!!

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
2025 Best of Ocean City® Photo Contest Winner
Next article
Boardwalk Rock 2025: Sunshine, Guitars, and Generations Collide in Ocean City

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,060SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,060SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND