The Oceans Calling Festival for 2025 is almost here and we know you are counting down the minutes until the gates open at noon on September 27th. This is a big event with lots of moving parts so here is your ultimate guide to the Oceans Calling Festival for 2025.

Where is Oceans Calling Festival 2025 taking place?

809 South Atlantic Avenue (box office)

The concerts will be on stages located on the beach.

The south end of the Boardwalk up through N. Division Street will be enclosed in the Oceans Calling Festival grounds.

How Do I Get To & From the Oceans Calling Festival?

Plan for traffic delay, limited parking, and lots of pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

If you are coming from out of the area, you can park at the West Ocean City Park & Ride and at the Convention Center Park Lot.

Biking and walking are recommended.

Boat shuttles are available from West Ocean City and from Ocean Pines.

A designated drop-off and pick-up location will be established in the Boardwalk block of N. Division Street for any disabled individual.

There is no parking in the Boardwalk block of all streets south of N. Division Street.

Details are available here: https://www.oceancity.com/transportation-and-parking-information-for-oceans-calling-festival-2024/

Are There Parking Restrictions During the Oceans Calling Festival?

There is no parking in the Boardwalk block of all streets south of N. Division Street after Friday, 9/27/24.

Private lots and driveways will be accessible to employees and residents.

There is no parking in the municipal lot at N. Division Street starting on 9/17/24.

Will Public Transportation Be Available?

Yes.

The Ocean City Beach Bus and the West Ocean City Shuttle will be running all weekend.

All buses are ADA accessible.

There is a Reduced Stop, Express Service for the Beach Bus all Weekend. See link above.

How Much Does The Ocean City Beach Bus Cost?

Standard Fare is $4 for Ride All Day

Half Fare for Senior Citizens 65 and over, Disabled People, Medicare card holders, and Ocean City Non-Resident Senior Bus Pass Holders is $2 all day.

FREE for Children 42″ in height and shorter, ADA Certified Disabled card holders, and OC Resident Senior Bus Pass holders. Proof of eligibility may be required.

What are the Hours of the Ocean City Beach Bus?

6 am to 2 am each day.

Is there a Bus to Take me from West Ocean City to the Festival Area?

Yes. An outside provider is running a shuttle service. Tickets for the this shuttle may be purchased from OC Transportation Staff at the ticket booth at the OC Bus Terminal. More information in our article here: https://www.oceancity.com/transportation-and-parking-information-for-oceans-calling-festival-2024/

Public Transit Map for Oceans Calling 2024

This is an express stop map throughout the Oceans Calling Festival. If your normal stop is not active during the festival, just go up or down one stop to get as close as you can.

There ARE NO TRAMS running.

Ride Share & Taxi Info for Oceans Calling Festival

Where Does My Hotel Shuttle Drop Me and Pick Me Up?

Somerset Street, approximately 2 blocks from the venue. This location is for hotel shuttles only.

What are the Traffic Pattern Expectations for Oceans Calling?

Starting at approximately 8 p.m., traffic will be prohibited from traveling south of N. Division Street.

The south turn lane off the US Rt. 50 onto Philadelphia Ave will be restricted to emergency, mass transit vehicles, and residents only.

A traffic pattern will be established to direct all southbound traffic on St. Louis Avenue to2nd Street towards Philadelphia Ave.

Southbound traffic on St. Louis Ave will be restricted to emergency vehicles,residents, and employees of downtown businesses.

A traffic pattern will be established at South 1st Street and Baltimore Ave to prohibit any traffic from entering the Inlet Lot.

When are the Oceans Calling Festival Box Office Hours?

Friday, 9/27, 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday, 9/28: 11 am to 10 pm.

Sunday, 9/29: 11 am to 9:30 pm.`

Can I use My Cashless Oceans Calling Festival Wristbands at Ocean City Boardwalk Businesses?

No. You will pay at the Boardwalk businesses just as you do at other times of the year.

What is the Bag Policy?

All bags will be searched before entry

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6″x9″ or smaller do not need to be clear, but can only have one pocket.

All other bags must be clear and smaller than 12″x6″x12″.

Hydration packs are allowed and don’t need to be clear, but must be empty of all liquid and have 2 or fewer pockets in addition to the one holding water.

Are There Lockers For Rent?