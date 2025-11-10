Dancing by the Sea: Sandy Garrish’s Ocean City Retreats Celebrate 20 Years of Friendship, Music, and Movement

For more than two decades, Sandy Garrish has been bringing dancers from all over the region to the shores of Ocean City, Maryland for a weekend of rhythm, laughter, and community. Born and raised in Baltimore County, Sandy spent 15 years in Eldersburg before moving to Ocean City in December 1999. “I’ve lived here for 25 years now,” she says proudly — and in that time, she’s built a dance family that spans generations and genres.

Two-Steps Were Just the Beginning

Sandy’s journey began in 1988, when she learned how to two-step. By the following year, she and her then-husband were competing in country couples’ dance competitions. Teaching soon followed — two-step, swing, waltz, and eventually line dancing. “We started having dances in 1992,” she recalls. “I’ve taught all around central Maryland and Ocean City ever since.”

Dreams Do Come True

When she moved to the beach, Sandy dreamed of one day hosting a weekend-long dance retreat there. That dream came to life in 2006, when she organized her first Ocean City dance weekend alongside the Light the Night charity walk for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Her team, “Sandy’s Strollers,” raised funds for four years — and the Halloween-themed weekend quickly became a cherished annual tradition.

Music, Movement, And Friendship

Over the years, the retreat evolved from a single-night dance into a full three-day celebration of music, movement, and friendship. After a brief stint at the American Legion due to a booking mix-up, Sandy brought the event back to The Grand Hotel in 2024. “Everyone loves that they can see the ocean from their balcony,” she says. “It’s on the boardwalk, so they can walk, grab lunch, or even dance on their balconies between lessons.”

Sandy curates a welcoming mix of line dance and couples’ lessons, bringing in top instructors like Brandon Zahorsky, Joanne Brady, and Dancin’ Dean — a trio known for their humor and chemistry. Despite suffering a stroke in early 2024, Sandy’s resilience never wavered. She still managed registration, seating, and DJing duties for both the 2024 and 2025 retreats. “The stroke affected my left side, but not my mind,” she says. “I’m grateful I can still do what I love.”

Making Connections

Her favorite moments come when dancers connect — old friends reuniting, new friendships forming, even couples celebrating anniversaries. “One couple met here three years ago,” she smiles. “They celebrated their third anniversary on Friday night.”

The soundtrack of her weekends includes upbeat favorites like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “A Bar Song” by Shaboozy, songs that fill the ballroom floor in seconds. But beyond the music, it’s the sense of belonging that keeps people coming back. “It’s a big family,” Sandy says. “They know I care about them having a great weekend.”

No Signs of Slowing Down

After 20 successful years, Sandy isn’t slowing down. She dreams of building a new venue in Ocean City — one that could host up to 300 dancers, with ocean views and space for future generations of movers. “I’ll keep doing this as long as people want to come,” she says. “It’s about the people, the music, and the joy of dancing at the beach.”

For Sandy Garrish, every shuffle, step, and spin at The Grand is more than just a dance — it’s a celebration of life, resilience, and community by the sea.