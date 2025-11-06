OC Art League Invites Public to Make Free Wool Critters for “Community Weaving Project”

OCEAN CITY, MD — Nov. 5, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City invites the public to two free art classes where they will make wool “felted” creatures that will adorn the completed “Community Weaving Project.”

The two classes are free for ages 13 through adult, and will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 12-2 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. Walk-ins are welcome, and pre-registration is available at OCart.org/classes.

The Community Weaving Project came to life in 2024 by artist Beth Deeley of Ocean City, Md. as a way to celebrate the rewards of a group effort. A large Seascape Tapestry will be the end result of the project, created as individual small weavings by groups around the community, where each participant wove a row or two of the final tapestry. Deeley is now sewing the individual smaller panels together, and she will add the felted creatures and plants made at the Art League as the finishing touch.

“Our year-long Community Weaving Project is almost done,” Deeley said. “Now we need help of the community to create special adornments to make the weaving come to life. No experience is necessary. Just bring your imagination and desire to learn, and be a part of the Community Weaving Project.”

Felting is the art of rolling or pressing raw wool into shapes. For the seascape theme of the tapestry, the public will create aquatic-themed creatures like crabs, snails, and seagulls. Once the tapestry is completed, it will be displayed in a special exhibition in 2026. The project also has a wider goal.

“The bigger purpose [of the Community Weaving Project] is connecting people together,” Deeley said. “The year-long project goal is to bring weaving and fiber art projects into the community to create connection and emphasize the power of group effort.”

The project is an outreach program of the Art League of Ocean City.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.