THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 43rd of 2025

Bronco Beach Bash with sunrise
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between November 1st and November 7th.

Here’s some pictures of this forty third week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Although the larger events have now passed us, there are always smaller events that bring visitors to Ocean City.  Although cooler and less crowded, these are the reasons people continue to visit Ocean City in its shoulder seasons.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great to see!

sunrise over ocean
sunrise over dinosaur bones
Ocean City Boardwalk

Sometimes the best walking and biking days are these cooler days.

Boardwalk view
photo ops on boardwalk
Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Bayside

Fishing and boating are always popular activity on the bay.

bay side view
Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.

Buildings

Kite Loft

Kite Loft
Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn hotel
Special Events

Ocean City Running Festival was held last week and featured several varying running lengths.

Ocean City Running Festival
Bronco Beach Bash

Bronco Beach Bash with sunrise
Bronco Beach Bash parade
Sunset

On the bayside near 26th Street.

Ocean City sunset
Enjoy your weekend!

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
