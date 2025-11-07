THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 43rd of 2025
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between November 1st and November 7th.
Here’s some pictures of this forty third week of 2025 in Ocean City.
Although the larger events have now passed us, there are always smaller events that bring visitors to Ocean City. Although cooler and less crowded, these are the reasons people continue to visit Ocean City in its shoulder seasons.
Sunrises in Ocean City
Always great to see!
Ocean City Boardwalk
Sometimes the best walking and biking days are these cooler days.
Bayside
Fishing and boating are always popular activity on the bay.
Highlighting several buildings as the sun rises on the Ocean City boardwalk this past week.
Buildings
Special Events
Ocean City Running Festival was held last week and featured several varying running lengths.
Bronco Beach Bash
Sunset
On the bayside near 26th Street.
Enjoy your weekend!