Free First Friday Art Opening at OC Arts Center is Nov. 7 and Includes Community Food Drive

OCEAN CITY, MD — Oct. 31, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City announces five new art shows opening on First Friday, Nov. 7, 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. The public is invited to attend this free event.

The Sisson Galleria is home to the “Feast for the Eyes” group art exhibit, a visual celebration of food, flavor, and form. In conjunction with the exhibit, the Art League asks artists and patrons to bring canned or packaged food items that will be donated to Sarah’s Food Pantry at the Community Church in Ocean Pines.

John Schisler who paints in the classical/contemporary realism style is featured in the Thaler Gallery in November. Born in Baltimore, he began painting at the Conrad Miller Studio in Fells Point at age 17 where he studied the use of Maroger Mediums and the techniques of the Dutch Masters. In 2011, Schisler began a full-time career in art, later expanding from still life painting to plein air. In 2020, he was juried into Plein Air Easton, one of the most prestigious outdoor painting events in the country, and has won numerous awards in juried exhibitions.

Gwen Lehman of Ocean Pines, Md. is the artist-in-residence in Studio E in November. Working in acrylic painting, photography, collage, and cold wax, the long-time educator at Stephen Decatur High School will exhibit her “Stage Door” series of abstract landscapes and photography of deteriorating landscapes.

Jamey Krebs and B.K. Slocum share the Schwab Spotlight Gallery in November. Krebs specializes in water and landscape scenes, and her style is characterized as realistic and detailed, with a photographic quality. Slocum is a plein air and studio painter, and her paintings are created from observation, catching the moment with emotion that touches on subjects as varied as the natural world, cultural events, and social statements

The artisan for the month is JoAnn Stratakos, who owns and operated three small art studios in Chincoteague Island, Va. Her work includes pottery, fused glass, painting, and felting.

Aria Islam continues her exhibit in the Burbage Staircase Galley. Art League class instructors will be on hand with demonstrations and previews of upcoming learning events. Complimentary refreshments are sponsored by Montgomery Financial.

In the satellite galleries, Anabela Ferguson presents her artwork at the Princess Royale, 9110 Coastal Hwy. Gail Stern exhibits her artwork at the Coffee Beanery on 94th St. and Coastal Hwy.

Exhibits at the Arts Center run through Nov. 29; satellite galleries through Dec. 27. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. Funding is provided in part by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment of the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.