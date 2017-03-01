62 Shares Share Share +1

There’s no better way to whet your whistle for summer than to plan a trip to Ocean City while the crowds still are small. Whether you’re making a day trip or taking a long weekend, there are plenty of free things to do in Ocean City and the surrounding area so you can save your money and splurge when you come back in the summer. Here are the Top 10 Free Things to Do In Ocean City this Spring with links to the even more free event information.

1.

Springfest – OceanCity.com Start the summer off with our free four-day festival in Ocean City. Enjoy delicious food, live music and an abundance of crafts and gifts.



2.

St Patrick’s Day Parade – OceanCity.com This parade is looked forward to all year! Everyone can wear green at Ocean City’s famous parade. Marching units, floats, and local celebrities.



3.

Maryland international Kite Expo – OceanCity.com Maryland International Kite Exposition on the Boardwalk between 2nd and 6th street will feature three fun filled days of kite flying on the beautiful beaches of Ocean City. Take a walk down the Boardwalk and look up at the skies filled with colorful and



4.

Spring Movies At Sunset Park – OceanCity.com FREE Movies in the Park. Grab your beach chair and meet us at Sunset Park for a great time!!! Showtime is 8:30 p.m. (Previews begin at dusk.) Concessions can be purchased, including drinks, popcorn, and candy!



5.

6.

Berlin Main Street Pop over to Berlin and take a walk down Main Street in America’s Coolest Small Town for the monthly 3rd Friday Art Stroll event.



7.

Adding a selfie to your Ocean City memories – Photos of Ocean City Md. Treat yourself to a walk along the boardwalk or the beach and have an Ocean City photo adventure!



8.

Berlin May Day Play day – OceanCity.com Come celebrate May Day by spending the evening in Berlin. Listen to a variety of bands perform and enjoy the Beer Garden. There will also be plenty of food vendors around town, so plan to spend the whole evening here.



9.

Spring Arts and Crafts Show – OceanCity.com Ocean City’s only Memorial Day weekend craft show, featuring vendors displaying garden accessories, jewelry, candles, florals, nautical items, wood crafts & homemade items. Also, handmade chocolates, fudge, and dip mixes. Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Ocean City Air Show – OceanCity.com Waive good-bye to spring and kick off your summer just the right way with a trip to the Ocean City Air Show