Share your Ocean City photos and win!

We’re one day a way from May (queue that old *NSYNC song…), and that means two things.

Almost every business in town has opened back up for the season, and we have more prizes to give away. It’s photo sharing season again, too!

It’s really the best time of year, because more and more Ocean City lovers are coming to town for their summer vacations and weekend getaways, which means there are more cute, funny and sceneic Ocean City photos to be shared. We love seeing them, and sharing them with others who love Ocean City just as much as we do. That said, you can share #throwback photos with us, too. Whether they’re taken with a Polaroid thirty years ago or with an iPhone yesterday, we love them all.

You can share your pics with us at any time, but we’ll put the call out on social media every Monday just to remind you. We’ll arrange all of our favorites into a Photo Friday blog, and winners will be awarded prizes ranging from restaurant certificates to Jolly Roger tickets.

Just a few important things to remember when submitting photos: they need brief captions that detail what’s happening, and if there are people in the photos, please identify them by name. All photos must be at least 1200 px (either vertical, horizontal or square) to be considered, and the photographer’s email address also has to be included for us to be able to name a winner. You can read the complete rules by clicking on that “submit” link above.

Here are a few pictures from past Photo Fridays, in case you need any inspiration. Happy picture-taking!