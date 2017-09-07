126 Shares Share Share +1

The weather is always critical around here. Frankly most of the time the only question is weather it’s going to be beautiful or gorgeous. Sometimes neither is the case. Either way, we’ve chosen among some of our favorite forecasters and each week we’ll add their updates here. In addition to this Ocean City Weather roundup, we publish updated reports on our Ocean City Weather Page.

This weekend is going to be spectacular, but unfortunately, we can’t make any promises for next weekend. As of this writing the odds are that Hurricane Irma will start making its way up the Atlantic Coast early next week. Whether it does, and whether it brings “Jose” behind it is something we’ll continue to watch and share the information as it becomes available to us.

Irma watch begins

Delmar Weather is a Facebook Page originally started by two high schoolers who now study meteorology. Their page is popular because of their in-depth independent reporting and a track record as good as or better than other local outlets.



