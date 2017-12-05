-
Ocean City to debut new bus locator app on New Year’s Eve - 51 mins ago
-
Take the Pledge to Take the Plunge at the Penguin Swim - 2 hours ago
-
10 pictures from Ocean City’s first Comic Con - 22 hours ago
-
A look inside Horizons Oceanfront - December 6, 2017
-
Ocean City’s best New Year’s Eve parties - December 5, 2017
-
Mayor hosts free New Year’s Day concert at Performing Arts Center featuring NBC “The Voice” contestant - December 5, 2017
-
Planning your New Year’s Eve (and Day!) in Ocean City - December 5, 2017
-
10 photos from the Ocean City Christmas Parade - December 2, 2017
-
How to Bike Smart in Ocean City - December 1, 2017
-
‘Archives and Artifacts’ Exhibit Features Advertising Hand Fans - November 29, 2017
Planning your New Year’s Eve (and Day!) in Ocean City
Shopping for Christmas can be done at the last minute, but New Year’s Eve requires planning for several reasons. The most important is that you don’t want to get locked our of the deal of your choice. The second, but equally as important one, is you don’t want to suffer from too many choices but not enough tie to decide. That’s why it’s critical to start planning your celebration now.
- Book a Hotel Package: If you’re planning to come to town for the weekend, check out our New Year’s Eve Package roundup of the best deals available. Some of these deals are limited, so make sure you can get what you want when you want it.
- Visit our Party Central page: We’ve collected all of the information on the premiere parties in town New Year’s Eve so that you don’t have to do too much looking around.
- Enjoy the Fireworks at Northside Park: Elaborate fireworks displays are synonymous with the Ocean City experience, so it only makes sense that the year’s first big celebrations be accompanied by colorful bursts high above. As the nationally acclaimed Winterfest of Lights extravaganza draws to a close, Northside Park on 125th Street will send it off with a bang. Literally. Enjoy extended hours at Winterfest before turning your attention to the sky above for a fireworks display for the ages.
- Watch the Ball Drop in Berlin: Each New Year’s Eve, Maryland’s Coolest Small Town transforms into a miniature version of Time’s Square. But don’t let size fool you, this celebration brings in the new year in a big way. The festivities begin at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Broad streets, including live performances, great food from local eateries, adult and kid friendly refreshments, music, dancing, romantic horse and carriage rides of holiday decorated downtown, giveaways, and more as the entire town counts down to midnight. As the climactic moment of midnight approaches, Berlin’s New Year’s ball takes center stage as it dangles high above the town with residents eagerly awaiting its dramatic drop. Make your plans now to spend New Year’s Eve in Berlin to experience big city fun with small town charm.
- Plan to participate in the Penguin Swim: Each New Year’s Day, hundreds conquer their hangovers and gather on the 91st Street beach, in front of Princess Royale, for the most thrilling, and chilling, event of the entire year. Since 1994 the Penguin Swim to benefit the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation gives you the chance to “get wet for a good cause.” The Penguin Swim has evolved into a favorite event of Ocean City locals as teams representing businesses and community organizations compete to raise the most money for AGH. Get your new year off to a great start; take the pledge to take the plunge at this year’s Penguin Swim.
- Take in some local culture at the Ocean City Mayor’s New Year’s Day Concert: The Ocean City Performing Arts Center has been extravagantly decorated for the holidays and the mayor and other town officials will be in attendance to greet visitors. After a brief meet and greet with Ocean City elected officials and participating community partners, the 2018 New Year’s Day Concert will feature performances by Bryan Russo and Nadjah Nicole from NBC’s Emmy Award winning TV show The Voice.