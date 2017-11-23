-
The Ocean City Christmas Parade
This year, the Ocean City Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Old Landing Road but you may want to show up a little earlier for the best seats (and as always, feel free to call the town for more information 410-250-0125).
A tradition more than three decades old, the 34th Annual Ocean City Christmas Parade signals the start of a season full of festivities in the beach resort. Many of the floats support that notion.
Dog friendly Ocean City
Dogs always are a big part of the parade, both when they’re spectators and participants.
Kids love to play in and at the parade
In addition to playing in the marching bands that provide much of the Christmas soundtrack for the Christmas Parade, groups of kids love riding along on floats as well as sitting on the side of the street waving at all the Christmas displays.
Heading to Winterfest after
Once the parade winds down, treat yourself to a hot drink at a local restaurant and maybe some lunch and a winter stroll along the beach. Then warm yourself up again. As the sun goes down, head over to the Winterfest of Lights and spend some time enjoying yourself with people in line before taking the train around the Christmas themed tour. Finally, take a moment to have one final cocoa and a look around the shops before calling it a night.