The Ocean City Christmas Parade

The Ocean City Christmas Parade

Tony Russo
November 23, 2017
790 Shares
Share
Share
+1

This year, the Ocean City Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Old Landing Road but you may want to show up a little earlier for the best seats (and as always, feel free to call the town for more information 410-250-0125).
A tradition more than three decades old, the 34th Annual Ocean City Christmas Parade signals the start of a season full of festivities in the beach resort. Many of the floats support that notion.

Although the rides are closed for the season, one of the final Trimpers rides of 2015 was in a float down Coastal Highway.
Although the rides are closed for the season, one of the final Trimper’s rides of 2015 was in a float down Coastal Highway.

Dog friendly Ocean City

Dogs always are a big part of the parade, both when they’re spectators and participants.

dog at the ocean city christmas parade
This little guy showed up to watch the Ocean City Christmas Parade last year and had a blast.
This couple brought their dog along for the day of riding the in Ocean City.
This couple brought their dog along for the day of watching the in Ocean City Christmas Parade.

Kids love to play in and at the parade

In addition to playing in the marching bands that provide much of the Christmas soundtrack for the Christmas Parade, groups of kids love riding along on floats as well as sitting on the side of the street waving at all the Christmas displays.

kid as elf
This little one was a super helpful team player on the Harrison group float.
SDHS Drum porps
You always know when there’s a drum corps about and many of us spend the rest of the day tapping our feet to music we heard early in the morning.
Sitting in the back of a float and waving is an important way to contribute to the Christmas Parade.
Sitting in the back of a float and waving is an important way to contribute to the Christmas Parade.

Heading to Winterfest after

Once the parade winds down, treat yourself to a hot drink at a local restaurant and maybe some lunch and a winter stroll along the beach. Then warm yourself up again. As the sun goes down, head over to the Winterfest of Lights and spend some time enjoying yourself with people in line before taking the train around the Christmas themed tour. Finally, take a moment to have one final cocoa and a look around the shops before calling it a night.

 

790 Shares
Share
Share
+1

Leave a Comment